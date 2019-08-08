A few days ago, NBA.com published their All-Decade Team of the 2010s. Each team consisted of two backcourt and three frontcourt members. The 2010s are from 2009-10 until the 2018-19 season.
The first team was made up of Stephen Curry, James Harden, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Kawhi Leonard. The second team had Chris Paul, Russell Westbrook, Blake Griffin, Anthony Davis, and Carmelo Anthony. Lastly, the third team featured Dwyane Wade, Kobe Bryant, Paul George, LaMarcus Aldridge, and Giannis Antetokounmpo.
While that group of 15 players are superb, who were the biggest snubs? Players are listed in alphabetical order by last name. All of these players can at least build cases as to why they should have been included. Stats were taken from Basketball-Reference and are only from the player’s performance in the 2010s.
Backcourt
- Jimmy Butler
Stats: 8 seasons, 523 games, 16.7 PPG, 4.9 RPG, 3.5 APG, 1.6 SPG, 0.5 BPG, 45.4% FG, 34.1% 3PT, 83.5% FT
Accolades: 1X Most Improved Player, 2X All-NBA, 4X All-Defensive, 4X All-Star
- Kyrie Irving
Stats: 8 seasons, 508 games, 22.2 PPG, 3.6 RPG, 5.7 APG, 1.3 SPG, 0.3 BPG, 46.5% FG, 39.0% 3PT, 87.5% FT
Accolades: 1X Rookie of the Year, 1X All-Star MVP, 2X All-NBA, 6X All-Star, 1X NBA champion
- Damian Lillard
Stats: 7 seasons, 549 games, 23.5 PPG, 4.2 RPG, 6.3 APG, 1.0 SPG, 0.3 BPG, 43.4% FG, 36.8% 3PT, 88.9% FT
Accolades: 1X Rookie of the Year, 4X All-NBA, 4X All-Star
- Kyle Lowry
Stats: 10 seasons, 687 games, 15.9 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 6.7 APG, 1.4 SPG, 0.3 BPG, 42.3% FG, 37.4% 3PT, 81.7% FT
Accolades: 1X All-NBA, 5X All-Star, 1X NBA champion
- Tony Parker
Stats: 10 seasons, 642 games, 14.4 PPG, 2.3 RPG, 5.6 APG, 0.7 SPG, 0.1 BPG, 49.2% FG, 34.2% 3PT, 78.2% FT
Accolades: 3X All-NBA, 3X All-Star, 1X NBA champion
- Derrick Rose
Stats: 9 seasons, 465 games, 19.2 PPG, 3.4 RPG, 5.5 APG, 0.7 SPG, 0.4 BPG, 45.0% FG, 30.9% 3PT, 82.9% FT
Accolades: 1X MVP, 1X All-NBA, 3X All-Star
- Klay Thompson
Stats: 8 seasons, 615 games, 19.5 PPG, 3.5 RPG, 2.3 APG, 0.9 SPG, 0.5 BPG, 45.9% FG, 41.9% 3PT, 84.8% FT
Accolades: 2X All-NBA, 1X All-Defensive, 5X All-Star, 3X NBA champion
- John Wall
Stats: 9 seasons, 573 games, 19.0 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 9.2 APG, 1.7 SPG, 0.7 BPG, 43.3% FG, 32.4% 3PT, 78.1% FT
Accolades: 1X All-NBA, 1X All-Defensive, 5X All-Star
- Deron Williams
Stats: 8 seasons, 535 games, 16.4 PPG, 3.2 RPG, 7.7 APG, 1.1 SPG, 0.2 BPG, 43.2% FG, 35.7% 3PT, 83.5% FT
Accolades: 1X All-NBA, 3X All-Star
Frontcourt
- Chris Bosh
Stats: 7 seasons, 454 games, 18.9 PPG, 7.9 RPG, 1.9 APG, 0.8 SPG, 0.9 BPG, 50.0% FG, 34.4% 3PT, 80.3% FT
Accolades: 7X All-Star, 2X NBA champion
- DeMarcus Cousins
Stats: 9 seasons, 565 games, 21.2 PPG, 10.9 RPG, 3.2 APG, 1.4 SPG, 1.2 BPG
Accolades: 2X All-NBA, 4X All-Star
- Tim Duncan
Stats: 7 seasons, 493 games, 14.7 PPG, 9.2 RPG, 2.8 APG, 0.7 SPG, 1.8 BPG, 50.2% FG, 15.0% 3PT, 73.5% FT
Accolades: 3X All-NBA, 3X All-Defensive, 4X All-Star, 1X NBA champion
- Marc Gasol
Stats: 10 seasons, 713 games, 15.4 PPG, 7.7 RPG, 3.6 APG, 0.9 SPG, 1.5 BPG, 48.0% FG, 35.0% 3PT, 78.3% FT
Accolades: 1X Defensive Player of the Year, 2X All-NBA, 1X All-Defensive, 3X All-Star
- Pau Gasol
Stats: 10 seasons, 642 games, 15.4 PPG, 9.7 RPG, 3.2 APG, 0.5 SPG, 1.5 BPG, 49.5% FG, 39.4% 3PT, 77.5% FT
Accolades: 2X All-NBA, 4X All-Star, 1X NBA champion
- Draymond Green
Stats: 7 seasons, 533 games, 9.1 PPG, 6.9 RPG, 4.9 APG, 1.4 SPG, 1.1 BPG, 43.9% FG, 32.3% 3PT, 70.6% FT
Accolades: 1X Defensive Player of the Year, 2X All-NBA, 5X All-Defensive, 3X All-Star, 3X NBA champion, 1X steals leader
- Al Horford
Stats: 10 seasons, 638 games, 14.9 PPG, 8.1 RPG, 3.5 APG, 0.8 SPG, 1.2 BPG, 52.8% FG, 37.0% 3PT, 76.2% FT
Accolades: 1X All-NBA, 1X All-Defensive, 5X All-Star
- Dwight Howard
Stats: 10 seasons, 637 games, 17.4 PPG, 12.7 RPG, 1.5 APG, 1.0 SPG, 1.9 BPG, 59.2% FG, 9.8% 3PT, 54.5% FT
Accolades: 2X Defensive Player of the Year, 5X All-NBA, 3X All-Defensive, 5X All-Star, 3X rebounds leader, 1X blocks leader, 1X FG% leader
- Kevin Love
Stats: 10 seasons, 576 games, 19.3 PPG, 11.6 RPG, 2.5 APG, 0.7 SPG, 0.4 BPG, 44.0% FG, 37.2% 3PT, 83.1% FT
Accolades: 1X Most Improved Player, 2X All-NBA, 5X All-Star, 1X NBA champion, 1X rebounds leader
- Paul Millsap
Stats: 10 seasons, 705 games, 15.7 PPG, 7.8 RPG, 2.7 APG, 1.4 SPG, 1.1 BPG, 48.5% FG, 33.6% 3PT, 74.6% FT
Accolades: 1X All-Defensive, 4X All-Star
- Dirk Nowitzki
Stats: 10 seasons, 683 games, 18.3 PPG, 6.3 RPG, 2.1 APG, 0.6 SPG, 0.6 BPG, 46.8% FG, 38.3% 3PT, 89.3% FT
Accolades: 1X Finals MVP, 3X All-NBA, 6X All-Star, 1X NBA champion