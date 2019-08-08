A few days ago, NBA.com published their All-Decade Team of the 2010s. Each team consisted of two backcourt and three frontcourt members. The 2010s are from 2009-10 until the 2018-19 season.

The first team was made up of Stephen Curry, James Harden, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Kawhi Leonard. The second team had Chris Paul, Russell Westbrook, Blake Griffin, Anthony Davis, and Carmelo Anthony. Lastly, the third team featured Dwyane Wade, Kobe Bryant, Paul George, LaMarcus Aldridge, and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

While that group of 15 players are superb, who were the biggest snubs? Players are listed in alphabetical order by last name. All of these players can at least build cases as to why they should have been included. Stats were taken from Basketball-Reference and are only from the player’s performance in the 2010s.

Backcourt

Jimmy Butler

Stats: 8 seasons, 523 games, 16.7 PPG, 4.9 RPG, 3.5 APG, 1.6 SPG, 0.5 BPG, 45.4% FG, 34.1% 3PT, 83.5% FT

Accolades: 1X Most Improved Player, 2X All-NBA, 4X All-Defensive, 4X All-Star

Kyrie Irving

Stats: 8 seasons, 508 games, 22.2 PPG, 3.6 RPG, 5.7 APG, 1.3 SPG, 0.3 BPG, 46.5% FG, 39.0% 3PT, 87.5% FT

Accolades: 1X Rookie of the Year, 1X All-Star MVP, 2X All-NBA, 6X All-Star, 1X NBA champion

Damian Lillard

Stats: 7 seasons, 549 games, 23.5 PPG, 4.2 RPG, 6.3 APG, 1.0 SPG, 0.3 BPG, 43.4% FG, 36.8% 3PT, 88.9% FT

Accolades: 1X Rookie of the Year, 4X All-NBA, 4X All-Star

Kyle Lowry

Stats: 10 seasons, 687 games, 15.9 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 6.7 APG, 1.4 SPG, 0.3 BPG, 42.3% FG, 37.4% 3PT, 81.7% FT

Accolades: 1X All-NBA, 5X All-Star, 1X NBA champion

Tony Parker

Stats: 10 seasons, 642 games, 14.4 PPG, 2.3 RPG, 5.6 APG, 0.7 SPG, 0.1 BPG, 49.2% FG, 34.2% 3PT, 78.2% FT

Accolades: 3X All-NBA, 3X All-Star, 1X NBA champion

Derrick Rose

Stats: 9 seasons, 465 games, 19.2 PPG, 3.4 RPG, 5.5 APG, 0.7 SPG, 0.4 BPG, 45.0% FG, 30.9% 3PT, 82.9% FT

Accolades: 1X MVP, 1X All-NBA, 3X All-Star

Klay Thompson

Stats: 8 seasons, 615 games, 19.5 PPG, 3.5 RPG, 2.3 APG, 0.9 SPG, 0.5 BPG, 45.9% FG, 41.9% 3PT, 84.8% FT

Accolades: 2X All-NBA, 1X All-Defensive, 5X All-Star, 3X NBA champion

John Wall

Stats: 9 seasons, 573 games, 19.0 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 9.2 APG, 1.7 SPG, 0.7 BPG, 43.3% FG, 32.4% 3PT, 78.1% FT

Accolades: 1X All-NBA, 1X All-Defensive, 5X All-Star

Deron Williams

Stats: 8 seasons, 535 games, 16.4 PPG, 3.2 RPG, 7.7 APG, 1.1 SPG, 0.2 BPG, 43.2% FG, 35.7% 3PT, 83.5% FT

Accolades: 1X All-NBA, 3X All-Star

Frontcourt

Chris Bosh

Stats: 7 seasons, 454 games, 18.9 PPG, 7.9 RPG, 1.9 APG, 0.8 SPG, 0.9 BPG, 50.0% FG, 34.4% 3PT, 80.3% FT

Accolades: 7X All-Star, 2X NBA champion

DeMarcus Cousins

Stats: 9 seasons, 565 games, 21.2 PPG, 10.9 RPG, 3.2 APG, 1.4 SPG, 1.2 BPG

Accolades: 2X All-NBA, 4X All-Star

Tim Duncan

Stats: 7 seasons, 493 games, 14.7 PPG, 9.2 RPG, 2.8 APG, 0.7 SPG, 1.8 BPG, 50.2% FG, 15.0% 3PT, 73.5% FT

Accolades: 3X All-NBA, 3X All-Defensive, 4X All-Star, 1X NBA champion

Marc Gasol

Stats: 10 seasons, 713 games, 15.4 PPG, 7.7 RPG, 3.6 APG, 0.9 SPG, 1.5 BPG, 48.0% FG, 35.0% 3PT, 78.3% FT

Accolades: 1X Defensive Player of the Year, 2X All-NBA, 1X All-Defensive, 3X All-Star

Pau Gasol

Stats: 10 seasons, 642 games, 15.4 PPG, 9.7 RPG, 3.2 APG, 0.5 SPG, 1.5 BPG, 49.5% FG, 39.4% 3PT, 77.5% FT

Accolades: 2X All-NBA, 4X All-Star, 1X NBA champion

Draymond Green

Stats: 7 seasons, 533 games, 9.1 PPG, 6.9 RPG, 4.9 APG, 1.4 SPG, 1.1 BPG, 43.9% FG, 32.3% 3PT, 70.6% FT

Accolades: 1X Defensive Player of the Year, 2X All-NBA, 5X All-Defensive, 3X All-Star, 3X NBA champion, 1X steals leader

Al Horford

Stats: 10 seasons, 638 games, 14.9 PPG, 8.1 RPG, 3.5 APG, 0.8 SPG, 1.2 BPG, 52.8% FG, 37.0% 3PT, 76.2% FT

Accolades: 1X All-NBA, 1X All-Defensive, 5X All-Star

Dwight Howard

Stats: 10 seasons, 637 games, 17.4 PPG, 12.7 RPG, 1.5 APG, 1.0 SPG, 1.9 BPG, 59.2% FG, 9.8% 3PT, 54.5% FT

Accolades: 2X Defensive Player of the Year, 5X All-NBA, 3X All-Defensive, 5X All-Star, 3X rebounds leader, 1X blocks leader, 1X FG% leader

Kevin Love

Stats: 10 seasons, 576 games, 19.3 PPG, 11.6 RPG, 2.5 APG, 0.7 SPG, 0.4 BPG, 44.0% FG, 37.2% 3PT, 83.1% FT

Accolades: 1X Most Improved Player, 2X All-NBA, 5X All-Star, 1X NBA champion, 1X rebounds leader

Paul Millsap

Stats: 10 seasons, 705 games, 15.7 PPG, 7.8 RPG, 2.7 APG, 1.4 SPG, 1.1 BPG, 48.5% FG, 33.6% 3PT, 74.6% FT

Accolades: 1X All-Defensive, 4X All-Star

Dirk Nowitzki

Stats: 10 seasons, 683 games, 18.3 PPG, 6.3 RPG, 2.1 APG, 0.6 SPG, 0.6 BPG, 46.8% FG, 38.3% 3PT, 89.3% FT

Accolades: 1X Finals MVP, 3X All-NBA, 6X All-Star, 1X NBA champion