A few days ago, NBA.com published their All-Decade Team of the 2010s. Each team consisted of two backcourt and three frontcourt members. The 2010s are from 2009-10 until the 2018-19 season.

The first team was made up of Stephen Curry, James Harden, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Kawhi Leonard. The second team had Chris Paul, Russell Westbrook, Blake Griffin, Anthony Davis, and Carmelo Anthony. Lastly, the third team featured Dwyane Wade, Kobe Bryant, Paul George, LaMarcus Aldridge, and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

While that group of 15 players are superb, who were the biggest snubs? Players are listed in alphabetical order by last name. All of these players can at least build cases as to why they should have been included. Stats were taken from Basketball-Reference and are only from the player’s performance in the 2010s.

Backcourt

  • Jimmy Butler

Stats: 8 seasons, 523 games, 16.7 PPG, 4.9 RPG, 3.5 APG, 1.6 SPG, 0.5 BPG, 45.4% FG, 34.1% 3PT, 83.5% FT

Accolades: 1X Most Improved Player, 2X All-NBA, 4X All-Defensive, 4X All-Star

  • Kyrie Irving

Stats: 8 seasons, 508 games, 22.2 PPG, 3.6 RPG, 5.7 APG, 1.3 SPG, 0.3 BPG, 46.5% FG, 39.0% 3PT, 87.5% FT

Accolades: 1X Rookie of the Year, 1X All-Star MVP, 2X All-NBA, 6X All-Star, 1X NBA champion

  • Damian Lillard

Stats: 7 seasons, 549 games, 23.5 PPG, 4.2 RPG, 6.3 APG, 1.0 SPG, 0.3 BPG, 43.4% FG, 36.8% 3PT, 88.9% FT

Accolades: 1X Rookie of the Year, 4X All-NBA, 4X All-Star

  • Kyle Lowry

Stats: 10 seasons, 687 games, 15.9 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 6.7 APG, 1.4 SPG, 0.3 BPG, 42.3% FG, 37.4% 3PT, 81.7% FT

Accolades: 1X All-NBA, 5X All-Star, 1X NBA champion

  • Tony Parker

Stats: 10 seasons, 642 games, 14.4 PPG, 2.3 RPG, 5.6 APG, 0.7 SPG, 0.1 BPG, 49.2% FG, 34.2% 3PT, 78.2% FT

Accolades: 3X All-NBA, 3X All-Star, 1X NBA champion

  • Derrick Rose

Stats: 9 seasons, 465 games, 19.2 PPG, 3.4 RPG, 5.5 APG, 0.7 SPG, 0.4 BPG, 45.0% FG, 30.9% 3PT, 82.9% FT

Accolades: 1X MVP, 1X All-NBA, 3X All-Star

  • Klay Thompson

Stats: 8 seasons, 615 games, 19.5 PPG, 3.5 RPG, 2.3 APG, 0.9 SPG, 0.5 BPG, 45.9% FG, 41.9% 3PT, 84.8% FT

Accolades: 2X All-NBA, 1X All-Defensive, 5X All-Star, 3X NBA champion

  • John Wall

Stats: 9 seasons, 573 games, 19.0 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 9.2 APG, 1.7 SPG, 0.7 BPG, 43.3% FG, 32.4% 3PT, 78.1% FT

Accolades: 1X All-NBA, 1X All-Defensive, 5X All-Star

  • Deron Williams

Stats: 8 seasons, 535 games, 16.4 PPG, 3.2 RPG, 7.7 APG, 1.1 SPG, 0.2 BPG, 43.2% FG, 35.7% 3PT, 83.5% FT

Accolades: 1X All-NBA, 3X All-Star

Frontcourt

  • Chris Bosh

Stats: 7 seasons, 454 games, 18.9 PPG, 7.9 RPG, 1.9 APG, 0.8 SPG, 0.9 BPG, 50.0% FG, 34.4% 3PT, 80.3% FT

Accolades: 7X All-Star, 2X NBA champion

  • DeMarcus Cousins

Stats: 9 seasons, 565 games, 21.2 PPG, 10.9 RPG, 3.2 APG, 1.4 SPG, 1.2 BPG

Accolades: 2X All-NBA, 4X All-Star

  • Tim Duncan

Stats: 7 seasons, 493 games, 14.7 PPG, 9.2 RPG, 2.8 APG, 0.7 SPG, 1.8 BPG, 50.2% FG, 15.0% 3PT, 73.5% FT

Accolades: 3X All-NBA, 3X All-Defensive, 4X All-Star, 1X NBA champion

  • Marc Gasol

Stats: 10 seasons, 713 games, 15.4 PPG, 7.7 RPG, 3.6 APG, 0.9 SPG, 1.5 BPG, 48.0% FG, 35.0% 3PT, 78.3% FT

Accolades: 1X Defensive Player of the Year, 2X All-NBA, 1X All-Defensive, 3X All-Star

  • Pau Gasol

Stats: 10 seasons, 642 games, 15.4 PPG, 9.7 RPG, 3.2 APG, 0.5 SPG, 1.5 BPG, 49.5% FG, 39.4% 3PT, 77.5% FT

Accolades: 2X All-NBA, 4X All-Star, 1X NBA champion

  • Draymond Green

Stats: 7 seasons, 533 games, 9.1 PPG, 6.9 RPG, 4.9 APG, 1.4 SPG, 1.1 BPG, 43.9% FG, 32.3% 3PT, 70.6% FT

Accolades: 1X Defensive Player of the Year, 2X All-NBA, 5X All-Defensive, 3X All-Star, 3X NBA champion, 1X steals leader

  • Al Horford

Stats: 10 seasons, 638 games, 14.9 PPG, 8.1 RPG, 3.5 APG, 0.8 SPG, 1.2 BPG, 52.8% FG, 37.0% 3PT, 76.2% FT

Accolades: 1X All-NBA, 1X All-Defensive, 5X All-Star

  • Dwight Howard

Stats: 10 seasons, 637 games, 17.4 PPG, 12.7 RPG, 1.5 APG, 1.0 SPG, 1.9 BPG, 59.2% FG, 9.8% 3PT, 54.5% FT

Accolades: 2X Defensive Player of the Year, 5X All-NBA, 3X All-Defensive, 5X All-Star, 3X rebounds leader, 1X blocks leader, 1X FG% leader

  • Kevin Love

Stats: 10 seasons, 576 games, 19.3 PPG, 11.6 RPG, 2.5 APG, 0.7 SPG, 0.4 BPG, 44.0% FG, 37.2% 3PT, 83.1% FT

Accolades: 1X Most Improved Player, 2X All-NBA, 5X All-Star, 1X NBA champion, 1X rebounds leader

  • Paul Millsap

Stats: 10 seasons, 705 games, 15.7 PPG, 7.8 RPG, 2.7 APG, 1.4 SPG, 1.1 BPG, 48.5% FG, 33.6% 3PT, 74.6% FT

Accolades: 1X All-Defensive, 4X All-Star

  • Dirk Nowitzki

Stats: 10 seasons, 683 games, 18.3 PPG, 6.3 RPG, 2.1 APG, 0.6 SPG, 0.6 BPG, 46.8% FG, 38.3% 3PT, 89.3% FT

Accolades: 1X Finals MVP, 3X All-NBA, 6X All-Star, 1X NBA champion
