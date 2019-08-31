The Oakland Raiders have made exploratory trade talks with several rival teams, as confirmed by head coach Jon Gruden.

Vic Tafur of the Athletic reported that Oakland is considering a trade days before they kick off their 2019 NFL season against the Denver Broncos on September 9.

While Gruden hasn’t specifically stated if they are going to be buyers or seller in a deal, Matt Barrows of the Athletic assumed the trade would be to address the logjam at the tight-end position, which is the deepest position on the team’s 53-man roster.

Who missed the cut?

The Raiders already released blocking tight-end Luke Wilson on Friday after he lost his spot to Derek Carrier during training camp.

Wilson, who was featured on HBO’s Hard Knocks, had been a great locker room presence during his time with the Raiders. Unfortunately, the Canadian’s inability to provide impact on offense cost him the job.

“Despite his likable personality, and connection with offensive line coach Tom Cable from their time in Seattle, Wilson needed to show up at least a little bit in the passing game and he just didn’t,” said Levien Damien of SB Nation.

Carrier isn't assured to stick with the team long either. Like Wilson, he has also struggled to make an impact in all four preseason games. The Raiders could either release him or explore trade options to address other needs on their roster.

Exploring Kiko Alonso trade

Speaking of trades, the Raiders are reportedly interested in Miami Dolphins linebacker Kiko Alonso, who recently demanded a trade.

Tom Pellisero of NFL.com reported that Alonso requested a trade out of Miami, as the veteran pass rusher seeks a breath of fresh air after starting all but three games over his three-year stint in South Beach.

One name to watch this weekend: #Dolphins OLB Kiko Alonso, who requested a trade during camp, per sources. Miami starting over with new coach Brian Flores, and Alonso – who started all but two games over three seasons there – wants to move on. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 30, 2019

The Dolphins’ ongoing rebuild along with head coach Sean Flores’ refusal to commit to Alonso’s future served as the catalysts for the trade request.

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald believed the Raiders could kick the tires on Alonso, despite the team already cutting another linebacker, Brandon Marshall, on Friday.

Oakland among teams to kick the tires on Kiko. Dolphins have been looking for trade options with Kiko https://t.co/g9iSdUAayG — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) August 30, 2019

Alonso, 29, has around 73 NFL games around his belt – 63 of these games as a starter – and amassed 354 combined tackles over the last three seasons, which is the fifth-highest output among linebackers over that span.

However, Pro Football Focus exposed some of the linebacker’s weak spots, including his inability to disrupt passing plays at an efficient rate.

PFF graded Alonso a 49.7 last season after he missed 11 tackles and conceded 638 receiving yards with nearly 71 percent of passes thrown into his coverage completed.

Still, chances are high the Raiders could still gamble on Alonso, who was a Bay Area football star at Los Gatos High School.