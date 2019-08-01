Nebraska football coach Scott Frost is remaining mostly mum on the status of running back Maurice Washington. On Thursday afternoon, Frost gave the first official press conference of fall camp. One of the first questions he fielded was whether or not Washington was going to be "full go" and eligible to play in week one.

While the Huskers' head coach didn't specifically say no, he also didn't say yes.

In fact, the coach, who is usually quite forthcoming about what he's thinking danced around the question quite nimbly.

The first time Frost was asked about the running back he said nothing had been decided and that there was still quite a lot of thought that had to go into it. He added that he wasn't the only one who was going to be making that decision. A follow-up question pointing out that Washington's next court date isn't until after the season starts, got basically the same answer.

First real signs of parting ways?

The Nebraska football coach's lack of clarity on the issue could be seen as a very big sign that Maurice Washington may not play until his legal problems are behind him. Considering what he has been charged with, and how long the entire process has lasted so far, that might not be this year.

The Husker coaching staff's mantra about letting things play out hasn't really changed since the running back's issues were first made public.

Don’t miss the latest news! Click on the topic you interest most. We'll keep you updated with all the news you shouldn't miss. NFL

The difference is that there were several court dates scheduled before the season arrived. It was clear the staff, Washington and the fans were all hoping everything would be settled by the time fall camp kicked off.

Now that it's not, Frost saying that he's going to wait and see doesn't appear to be encouraging for Washington being the starter against Southern Alabama. It doesn't appear we're going to have any idea at all until we get much closer to the regular season starting.

Running back position in flux

With Washington's position on the team very much in question, the starting running back battle is going to be very, very interesting. Unless something changes in Frost's thinking, it appears that the starting back is going to be brand new to the team. JUCO transfer Dedric Mills has been getting rave reviews by people who have seen him work out this summer, but he won't be able to practice with the coaches until tomorrow.

Another newcomer, true freshman Rahmir Johnson might have the door opened for him with the recent developments. That especially true as the Nebraska football team will also be practicing without Ronald Thompkins, who is still rehabbing a torn ACL. Frost said the back likely won't be ready for the start of camp. The head coach did add that there is a chance that Thompkins could be "full go" by the end of fall camp.