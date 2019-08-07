Recently, NBA.com released their All-Decade Team revealing the best players of the 2010s. The 2010s consist of every season from 2009-10 until 2018-19.

The players were chosen from a panel at NBA.com as well as NBA TV producers and analysts. Each of the three teams consisted of five players (two backcourt, three background).

Twelve of the players are still active as we enter the 2020s, one is currently in free-agent limbo (Carmelo Anthony), and two have retired (Kobe Bryant and Dwyane Wade).

Max Kellerman of ESPN has faced a lot of scrutiny for his take that Bryant should be on the ‘All-Worst Team’ of the 2010s according to the New York Post.

Here are the players that made up the three teams and their stats and accolades from the 2010s.

All-2010s First Team

Stephen Curry

Stats - 10 seasons, 694 games, 23.5 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 6.6 APG, 1.7 SPG, 0.2 BPG, 47.7% FG, 43.6% 3PT, 90.5% FT

Accolades - 2X MVP, 6X All-NBA, 6X All-Star, 3X NBA champion, 1X scoring leader, 1X steals leader, 4X FT% leader

James Harden

Stats - 10 seasons, 765 games, 24.3 PPG, 5.2 RPG, 6.2 APG, 1.6 SPG, 0.5 BPG, 44.3% FG, 36.5% 3PT, 85.7% FT

Accolades - 1X MVP, 1X Sixth Man of the Year, 6X All-NBA, 6X All-Star, 2X scoring leader, 1X assists leader

LeBron James

Stats - 10 seasons, 726 games, 26.9 PPG, 7.7 RPG, 7.6 APG, 1.5 SPG, 0.7 BPG, 52.9% FG, 35.3% 3PT, 73.5% FT

Accolades - 3X MVP, 3X Finals MVP, 1X All-Star MVP, 10X All-NBA, 5X All-Defensive, 10X All-Star, 3X NBA champion

Kevin Durant

Stats - 10 seasons, 695 games, 28.0 PPG, 7.4 RPG, 4.4 APG, 1.1 SPG, 1.2 BPG, 50.1% FG, 38.4% 3PT, 88.5% FT

Accolades - 1X MVP, 2X Finals MVP, 1X All-Star MVP, 9X All-NBA, 10X All-Star, 2X NBA champion, 4X scoring leader, 1X FT% leader

Kawhi Leonard

Stats - 8 seasons, 467 games, 17.7 PPG, 6.3 RPG, 2.4 APG, 1.8 SPG, 0.7 BPG, 49.5% FG, 38.3% 3PT, 84.8% FT

Accolades - 2X Finals MVP, 2X Defensive Player of the Year, 3X All-NBA, 5X All-Defensive, 3X All-Star, 2X NBA champion, 1X steals leader

Second Team

Chris Paul

Stats - 10 seasons, 650 games, 18.1 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 9.6 APG, 2.1 SPG, 0.2 BPG, 46.9% FG, 37.7% 3PT, 88.0% FT

Accolades - 1X All-Star MVP, 6X All-NBA, 7X All-Defensive, 7X All-Star, 2X assists leader, 4X steals leader

Russell Westbrook

Stats - 10 seasons, 739 games, 23.8 PPG, 7.3 RPG, 8.7 APG, 1.8 SPG, 0.3 BPG, 43.7% FG, 30.9% 3PT, 80.0% FT

Accolades - 1X MVP, 2X All-Star MVP, 8X All-NBA, 8X All-Star, 2X scoring leader, 2X assists leader

Anthony Davis

Stats - 7 seasons, 466 games, 23.7 PPG, 10.5 RPG, 2.1 APG, 1.4 SPG, 2.4 BPG, 51.7% FG, 31.4% 3PT, 79.5% FT

Accolades - 1X All-Star MVP, 3X All-NBA, 3X All-Defensive, 6X All-Star, 3X blocks leader

Blake Griffin

Stats - 9 seasons, 604 games, 21.9 PPG, 9.0 RPG, 4.5 APG, 0.9 SPG, 0.5 BPG, 50.2% FG, 34.2% 3PT, 69.2% FT

Accolades - 1X Rookie of the Year, 5X All-NBA, 6X All-Star

Carmelo Anthony

Stats - 10 seasons, 619 games, 23.9 PPG, 6.8 RPG, 2.9 APG, 0.9 SPG, 0.5 BPG, 44.1% FG, 36.1% 3PT, 82.6% FT

Accolades - 3X All-NBA, 8X All-Star, 1X scoring leader

Third

Dwyane Wade

Stats - 10 seasons, 660 games, 20.1 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 4.7 APG, 1.4 SPG, 0.8 BPG, 47.7% FG, 29.7% 3PT, 75.8% FT

Accolades - 1X All-Star MVP, 4X All-NBA, 1X All-Defensive, 8X All-Star, 2X NBA champion

Kobe Bryant

Stats - 7 seasons, 398 games, 24.7 PPG, 5.1 RPG, 4.8 APG, 1.3 SPG, 0.2 BPG, 43.1% FG, 30.9% 3PT, 82.9% FT

Accolades - 1X Finals MVP, 1X All-Star MVP, 4X All-NBA, 3X All-Defensive, 7X All-Star, 1X NBA champion

Paul George

Stats - 9 seasons, 604 games, 19.8 PPG, 6.4 RPG, 3.3 APG, 1.8 SPG, 0.4 BPG, 43.3% FG, 37.8% 3PT, 84.4% FT

Accolades - 1X Most Improved Player, 5X All-NBA, 4X All-Defensive, 6X All-Star, 1X steals leader

LaMarcus Aldridge

Stats - 10 seasons, 730 games, 20.8 PPG, 8.9 RPG, 2.1 APG, 0.7 SPG, 1.1 BPG, 49.2% FG, 29.0% 3PT, 82.0% FT

Accolades - 5X All-NBA, 7X All-Star

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Stats - 6 seasons, 465 games, 18.8 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 4.1 APG, 1.2 SPG, 1.3 BPG, 52.1% FG, 27.7% 3PT, 74.2% FT

Accolades - 1X MVP, 1X Most Improved Player, 3X All-NBA, 2X All-Defensive, 3X All-Star