Recently, NBA.com released their All-Decade Team revealing the best players of the 2010s. The 2010s consist of every season from 2009-10 until 2018-19.
The players were chosen from a panel at NBA.com as well as NBA TV producers and analysts. Each of the three teams consisted of five players (two backcourt, three background).
Twelve of the players are still active as we enter the 2020s, one is currently in free-agent limbo (Carmelo Anthony), and two have retired (Kobe Bryant and Dwyane Wade).
Max Kellerman of ESPN has faced a lot of scrutiny for his take that Bryant should be on the ‘All-Worst Team’ of the 2010s according to the New York Post.
Here are the players that made up the three teams and their stats and accolades from the 2010s.
All-2010s First Team
- Stephen Curry
Stats - 10 seasons, 694 games, 23.5 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 6.6 APG, 1.7 SPG, 0.2 BPG, 47.7% FG, 43.6% 3PT, 90.5% FT
Accolades - 2X MVP, 6X All-NBA, 6X All-Star, 3X NBA champion, 1X scoring leader, 1X steals leader, 4X FT% leader
- James Harden
Stats - 10 seasons, 765 games, 24.3 PPG, 5.2 RPG, 6.2 APG, 1.6 SPG, 0.5 BPG, 44.3% FG, 36.5% 3PT, 85.7% FT
Accolades - 1X MVP, 1X Sixth Man of the Year, 6X All-NBA, 6X All-Star, 2X scoring leader, 1X assists leader
- LeBron James
Stats - 10 seasons, 726 games, 26.9 PPG, 7.7 RPG, 7.6 APG, 1.5 SPG, 0.7 BPG, 52.9% FG, 35.3% 3PT, 73.5% FT
Accolades - 3X MVP, 3X Finals MVP, 1X All-Star MVP, 10X All-NBA, 5X All-Defensive, 10X All-Star, 3X NBA champion
- Kevin Durant
Stats - 10 seasons, 695 games, 28.0 PPG, 7.4 RPG, 4.4 APG, 1.1 SPG, 1.2 BPG, 50.1% FG, 38.4% 3PT, 88.5% FT
Accolades - 1X MVP, 2X Finals MVP, 1X All-Star MVP, 9X All-NBA, 10X All-Star, 2X NBA champion, 4X scoring leader, 1X FT% leader
- Kawhi Leonard
Stats - 8 seasons, 467 games, 17.7 PPG, 6.3 RPG, 2.4 APG, 1.8 SPG, 0.7 BPG, 49.5% FG, 38.3% 3PT, 84.8% FT
Accolades - 2X Finals MVP, 2X Defensive Player of the Year, 3X All-NBA, 5X All-Defensive, 3X All-Star, 2X NBA champion, 1X steals leader
Second Team
- Chris Paul
Stats - 10 seasons, 650 games, 18.1 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 9.6 APG, 2.1 SPG, 0.2 BPG, 46.9% FG, 37.7% 3PT, 88.0% FT
Accolades - 1X All-Star MVP, 6X All-NBA, 7X All-Defensive, 7X All-Star, 2X assists leader, 4X steals leader
- Russell Westbrook
Stats - 10 seasons, 739 games, 23.8 PPG, 7.3 RPG, 8.7 APG, 1.8 SPG, 0.3 BPG, 43.7% FG, 30.9% 3PT, 80.0% FT
Accolades - 1X MVP, 2X All-Star MVP, 8X All-NBA, 8X All-Star, 2X scoring leader, 2X assists leader
- Anthony Davis
Stats - 7 seasons, 466 games, 23.7 PPG, 10.5 RPG, 2.1 APG, 1.4 SPG, 2.4 BPG, 51.7% FG, 31.4% 3PT, 79.5% FT
Accolades - 1X All-Star MVP, 3X All-NBA, 3X All-Defensive, 6X All-Star, 3X blocks leader
- Blake Griffin
Stats - 9 seasons, 604 games, 21.9 PPG, 9.0 RPG, 4.5 APG, 0.9 SPG, 0.5 BPG, 50.2% FG, 34.2% 3PT, 69.2% FT
Accolades - 1X Rookie of the Year, 5X All-NBA, 6X All-Star
- Carmelo Anthony
Stats - 10 seasons, 619 games, 23.9 PPG, 6.8 RPG, 2.9 APG, 0.9 SPG, 0.5 BPG, 44.1% FG, 36.1% 3PT, 82.6% FT
Accolades - 3X All-NBA, 8X All-Star, 1X scoring leader
Third
- Dwyane Wade
Stats - 10 seasons, 660 games, 20.1 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 4.7 APG, 1.4 SPG, 0.8 BPG, 47.7% FG, 29.7% 3PT, 75.8% FT
Accolades - 1X All-Star MVP, 4X All-NBA, 1X All-Defensive, 8X All-Star, 2X NBA champion
- Kobe Bryant
Stats - 7 seasons, 398 games, 24.7 PPG, 5.1 RPG, 4.8 APG, 1.3 SPG, 0.2 BPG, 43.1% FG, 30.9% 3PT, 82.9% FT
Accolades - 1X Finals MVP, 1X All-Star MVP, 4X All-NBA, 3X All-Defensive, 7X All-Star, 1X NBA champion
- Paul George
Stats - 9 seasons, 604 games, 19.8 PPG, 6.4 RPG, 3.3 APG, 1.8 SPG, 0.4 BPG, 43.3% FG, 37.8% 3PT, 84.4% FT
Accolades - 1X Most Improved Player, 5X All-NBA, 4X All-Defensive, 6X All-Star, 1X steals leader
- LaMarcus Aldridge
Stats - 10 seasons, 730 games, 20.8 PPG, 8.9 RPG, 2.1 APG, 0.7 SPG, 1.1 BPG, 49.2% FG, 29.0% 3PT, 82.0% FT
Accolades - 5X All-NBA, 7X All-Star
- Giannis Antetokounmpo
Stats - 6 seasons, 465 games, 18.8 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 4.1 APG, 1.2 SPG, 1.3 BPG, 52.1% FG, 27.7% 3PT, 74.2% FT
Accolades - 1X MVP, 1X Most Improved Player, 3X All-NBA, 2X All-Defensive, 3X All-Star