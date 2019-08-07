Former New England Patriots' wide receiver Danny Amendola was one of Tom Brady’s trusted targets from 2013 to 2016. With Brady starting under center, Amendola caught 230 passes for 2,383 yards and 12 touchdowns and won Super Bowl rings with the Patriots in 2014 and 2016. Last season, Amendola signed a two-year deal worth $12 million with the Miami Dolphins, where he caught 59 passes for 579 yards and a touchdown in 15 games.

Amendola was released by the Dolphins in the offseason to create some salary cap room but he was signed by the Detroit Lions to a one-year contract worth $4.5 million. Brady and Amendola were reunited when the Patriots and the Lions held joint practices recently before their preseason game on Thursday. "It's great man," Amendola said of his meeting with Brady, even lauding his former quarterback for his recent outstanding play. Amendola, who is a close friend of Brady, said he’s happy to share the same field with his former teammate.

Amendola not putting a deadline on Brady

When asked about Brady’s two-year contract extension worth $70 million and the possibility that he might retire at the end of the season, Amendola said “perhaps we should stop putting a deadline on it and just let him play,” believing that Brady could play forever. Based on what he saw during practice, Amendola said Brady’s is in good shape and great condition and is really throwing the ball really well.”I'm excited to see how far he wants to go and how long he wants to play.

Don’t miss the latest news! Click on the topic you interest most. We'll keep you updated with all the news you shouldn't miss. NFL New England Patriots

There's no timeline, bro,” said Amendola. Earlier, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported that Brady might turn free agent after the 2019 season because the two years in his contract extension are voidable. If he turns free agent, he can demand a salary of between $35 million to $45 million, according to Conor Orr of Sports Illustrated. Rumors are also swirling that Brady might retire after the 2019 season because he already put his Massachusetts house in the market.

Brady praises Amendola on Instagram

Amendola also shared a photo on Instagram of his reunion with Brady during their joint practice. The 42-year-old quarterback then reshared Amendola’s post with a caption “11 years @dannyamendola! So proud of you! Undrafted to Super Bowl champion and still proving them all wrong!!!” Aside from Brady, Amendola was also reunited with former teammates, such as special teamer Matthew Slater and fellow wide receiver Julian Edelman.

An undrafted free agent out of Texas Tech, Amendola signed with the Dallas Cowboys in 2008 but spent his entire year on the practice squad. The following year, he was signed by the Philadelphia Eagles to a future contract but he never made the final cut. The Eagles signed him to their practice squad but he never played a down. He later joined the St. Louis Rams, where he played for four years before he joined the Patriots in 2013.

In his first season with the Patriots, Amendola caught 54 passes for 633 yards and two touchdowns in 12 games.