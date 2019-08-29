Moving on to the US Open third round is 19-year-old Bianca Andreescu. She defeated Belgium' Kirsten Flipkens in two straight sets of 6-3, 7-5 to advance to the third round. Bianca continues to march on with confidence in Flushing Meadows as she believes that she is capable of beating anyone. Bianca Andreescu is playing completely fearless right now and is cruising at the US Open. In an interview after the match, she told TSN host Mark Roe "I can beat anyone right now." This shows that she has the personality, intensity, and edge to win.

Although it may not have been an easy win for her as Flipkens put up a fight at times, she kept fighting and didn't give up. Bianca's frustration was witnessed during the game when things weren't going her way, but she continued to fight back. The No. 15 seed Mississauga-native won on her first match point when she completed a break of Flipkens with a powerful backhand.

Brilliant Bianca delivers again

Next up for Bianca to face is either Caroline Wozniacki or Danielle Collins.

Andreescu had six aces compared to Flipkens who had only two. She also converted four of her 10 break point opportunities and saved six of the seven break points she faced. In addition, she had only 18 unforced errors compared to the 32 she committed against Volynets. Bianca Andreescu continues to do Bianca Andreescu things. She hasn’t a lost a completed match since March 2nd and that is quite an accomplishment.

It was an awesome match to watch as Andreescu took down Flipkens in two sets. Even when frustrated, her ability to sort through and adapt on the fly is impressive. She shows deep skillset, which is one of her high qualities as a tennis player. Bianca Andreescu has now improved to 40-4 this season.

Tennis spectacle

Court 5 was packed for Bianca Andreescu. She’s gaining a lot of attention and popularity and for the right reasons.

It’s just getting started in New York, as she is through to the third round at a Grand Slam for the first time ever. Bianca Andreescu has a sense of the moment, doesn't she? 6-5 and just sits down on 2 consecutive serves, and ends with defense and resounding, advancing backhand winner. The way she plays just makes you want to not stop watching. Every time Bianca was down in the game she found a way to get back up.

Evidently, she was able to recover from the challenges that Flipkens through at her. You can tell that Bianca plays with fire and that she really comes out to win. Her energy and enthusiasm after she beat Flipkens represented her tenacity. Bianca is a role model for young female athletes who aspire to start from the bottom and work their way to the top. Many fans believe that she can win the US Open, but the confidence that she carries with herself is all that she needs.