New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady’s popularity knows no generation as proven by a recent survey among three generations. In a survey conducted by Senio Living among 500 Baby Boomers, Millennials and Generation Xers, they all agreed that Brady is the greatest NFL player of all time, beating Hall of Famers Jim Brown, Joe Namath and Emmitt Smith. Baby Boomers ranked Brown as the second-best while the Gen Xers and Millennials gave their nod to Namath and Smith, respectively.

When it comes to talking who’s better between Brady and his idol Joe Montana, 58 percent of Baby Boomers and Gen Xers picked the 42-year-old Brady while 69 percent of Millennials selected him over Montana. During his childhood days, Brady admitted idolizing Montana while growing up in the Bay Area as an avid San Francisco 49ers fan. During the 2000 NFL Draft, Brady was hoping to be drafted by the 49ers, but they opted to pick Hofstra’s Giovanni Carmazzi in the third round.

The Patriots then took Brady as the No. 199th pick and the rest is history. Brady has led the Patriots to six Super Bowl trophies while Montana won four Super Bowl rings with the 49ers. Recently, a survey placed Brady as the NFL’s most marketable player, beating Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Belichick picked by Millennials, Gen Xers as best coach

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, for his part, was selected by Millennials and Generation Xers as the best NFL coach.

However, Belichick ranked second to Vince Lombardi in the Baby Boomers category. The Baby Boomers, Millennials and Generation Xers selected the 1985 Chicago Bears as the greatest individual NFL teams of all time over the 2007 and 2018 Patriots. Millennials and Generation Xers picked the 2018 Patriots while Baby Boomers opted for the 2007 Patriots as the second-best team. Baby Boomers are those individuals born between 1946 and 1964, Generation Xers are born from early-to-mid 1960s to the early 1980s and Millennials are those born between 1982 and 2004.

Gronkowski talks about Brady’s playing career

In a recent interview with Extra retired Patriots’ tight end, Rob Gronkowski expressed confidence that Brady will play much longer if he wants to. “The guy’s a beast, the guy’s a machine, the guy is Mr. Pliable,” Gronkowski said of Brady. “He can play for as long as he wants, and he is going to play for as long as he wants.” Rumors of Brady’s impending retirement surfaced after it was reported that he and his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, put their $39 million Brookline area home up for sale.

However, Brady downplayed the move, saying he decided to put the house for sale this early because of its high value. Gronkowski also discussed about his personal plans, saying he wants to give more time to his girlfriend Camille Kostek. However, Gronkowski clarified that they have no plan to get married. As of now, Gronkowski is keeping the possibility his NFL comeback open, saying he will return if he has the desire to play.