Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson was recently spotted in the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

This was revealed by Sami Zayn in his recent tweet which says, "Bumped into @TheRock today at the @WWEPC whilst getting care for my #Rickety shoulders & got to thank him personally for the RT & support of the #SamiForSyria campaign to start a mobile clinic in Syria. Be cool like The Rock -RT or support by donating: SamiForSyria.com !"

There are several reasons why he is heading to WWE Performance Center.

The Rock might be up for his return in the next week's "Raw reunion" show. His upcoming movie "Hobbs and Shaw" is also ready for release and he might be there for a marketing tie-up with WWE.

The Rock's WWE achievements

Some of his achievements in WWE are two World Heavyweight Championships, eight WWE Championships, two WWE Intercontinental Championships and five WWE Tag Team Championships.

His match, with Hulk Hogan at Wrestlemania, was one of the best matched the WWE Universe has ever seen. The audience was highly energetic in that match. Towards the end of the match,

The Rock defeated Hulk Hogan and both the legends hugged each other and the crowd was stoked watching that scene. He also faced "The Champ" John Cena, at Wrestlemania 27, in a "Once in a lifetime" match where The Rock defeated John Cena.

This was followed by another match between the two at next year's Wrestlemania where WWE Championship was on the line.

This time John Cena defeated The Rock and took away his WWE Championship which he won by defeating CM Punk in that year's Royal Rumble main event. His most remembered rivalry is the one with Stone Cold Steve Austin during the early 2000s. Their rivalry defines the "Attitude Era" of WWE.

That time was probably the best time of WWE and WWE fans to have the chance to see some high potential matches like the one between "The Great One" Rock and "The Texas Rattlesnake" Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson hit Hollywood career

Apart from Wrestling career, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson also has had an amazing Hollywood career starring in some blockbuster Movies.

Some of his hit movies are, "The Mummy Returns," "The Scorpion King," "The Rundown," "Longshot," "Be Cool," "The Game Plan," "Faster," "Get Smart," "Race to Witch Mountain," "Snitch," "Tooth Fairy," "The Other Guys," "Fast Five," "Journey 2: The Mysterious Island," "GI Joe: Retaliation," "Pain & Gain," "Fast & Furious 6," "Empire State," "Hercules," "Furious 7," "San Andreas," "Central Intelligence," "The Fate of the Furious," "Baywatch," "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle," "Rampage," "Skyscraper," "Fighting with my Family" and the latest on the line is "Hobbs and Shaw."