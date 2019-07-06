With an eye on the number 1 spot in the league stages, India is all set to face Sri Lanka in their last league match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 on Saturday, July 6. Headingley Cricket Ground in Leeds will host the match.

India has already qualified to the semi-finals with six wins, one draw and one loss in their eight matches so far. They will either end second or first on the points table. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, will play for their pride as they have been already eliminated from the tournament.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Star Sports IND vs SL broadcast

Star Sport 1 will broadcast the match Live in India. Hotstar will live stream the match via its app and website in the Indian subcontinent. SLRC (Channel Eye) will telecast the match live in Sri Lanka. Channel Eye website will provide live online coverage in Sri Lanka.

Read: PTV Sports live streaming Pakistan vs South Africa match at Sports.ptv.com.pk: ICC 2019 WC

Keeping the winning momentum going - something #ViratKohli and co. will aim at as we approach #TeamIndia's final group-stage fixture in the #ICC #CWC19.



Catch all the action from #SLvIND, LIVE 1:30 PM onwards only on Star Sports. #CricketKaCrown pic.twitter.com/duqbQvKvrH — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 6, 2019

Jadeja could play in Leeds

After opting to play three pacers in the previous match, India could go back to their previous tactics and team composition considering the pitch at Headingley.

Advertisement

Kuldeep Yadav could be brought back into the team in place of Bhuvaneshwar Kumar. Ravindra Jadeja, who hasn't played a single match in this competition, also seems like a good option for the Indian skipper Virat Kohli. Other than this, India is unlikely to make any more changes as they look to win this match and finish on the top of the points table.

"There has never been a bowler like him, and there never will be."



A legend of the game, Lasith Malinga has written a special story for himself in cricketing history. Here's what prominent names in the sport have to say about his legacy 👇#LionsRoar pic.twitter.com/cGMinD23yo — ICC (@ICC) July 6, 2019

Sri Lanka out for winning one more for their pride

Sri Lanka has tried quite a few combinations during this World Cup and after the win against West Indies, it seems that they will finally stick to the same XI.

Don’t miss the latest news! Click on the topic you interest most. We'll keep you updated with all the news you shouldn't miss. Foreign Affairs

This would mean that the much-experienced Suranga Lakmal will be in the sidelines when his team plays their last match of the tournament.

The weather forecast for Leeds doesn't seem very pleasing. Rain could come during the match which could potentially shorten the match. The pitch should be quite dry on the surface as there has been continuous sunlight in the area in the last few days. It is a good batting track and barring initial hiccups, batsmen won't face a lot of issues.