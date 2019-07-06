Hollywood star Mark Wahlberg is a known New England Patriots fan, so he’s into everything that’s happening in Foxborough. Last year, Wahlberg declared that Cleveland Browns starting quarterback Baker Mayfield will end up with the Patriots and will emerge as Tom Brady’s successor. One year later, Wahlberg still believes that Mayfield will end up with the Patriots at some point in his career and will inherit the throne currently occupied by Brady. In an interview with celebrity website TMZ, Wahlberg said: “He’s the heir to the throne, to Tom Brady.” Wahlberg is a famous fixture during Patriots games.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He was spotted several times watching the game from the private suite of Patriots president/CEO Robert Kraft. However, Wahlberg missed the Patriots’ 13-3 victory over the Los Angeles Rams, but he still watched it at home. During the Patriots’ comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons, Wahlberg drew flak for leaving the game early, but the actor explained that his son was sick so he had to bolt out.

Wahlberg works out with Mayfield

According to TMZ, Wahlberg has worked out with Mayfield at the actor’s Mark F45’s Training gym a few days.

Advertisement

When asked by TMZ about it, Wahlberg answered: “Baker’s my buddy.” However, he was silent about the details of his workout with Mayfield, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. Mayfield is entering the second year of a four-year, $32.6 million deal that he signed with the Browns. If analyzed, Mayfield has three years left remaining with the Browns and he will be an unrestricted free agent in 2022, pending a fifth-year option. Around that time, Brady will reach his target retirement age of 45.

Don’t miss the latest news! Click on the topic you interest most. We'll keep you updated with all the news you shouldn't miss. NFL New England Patriots

If this happens, Wahlberg’s prediction has a chance to materialize. Recently, Brady and Mayfield connected at the Kentucky Derby and have exchanged comments on their respective social media accounts.

Mayfield almost became a Patriot

Before the Browns drafted him, there were reports that the Patriots were interested in trading for Mayfield, a Heisman-winning quarterback from Oklahoma. The Brady-Mayfield tussle is one of the much-awaited clashes in the 2019 season, with the Patriots and the Browns scheduled to face off in Week 8 on October 27.

Last season, Mayfield threw for 3,725 yards and 27 touchdowns and 14 interceptions, carrying the Browns to a 7-8-1 record after finishing the previous season with a winless 0-16 mark. Brady, for his part, threw for 4,355 yards and 29 touchdowns with 11 picks as the Patriots won their sixth Super Bowl trophy. Next season, Brady is in the thick of preparation in their quest to win an NFL record seventh Super Bowl crown. The Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers are currently tied with six Super Bowl trophies each.