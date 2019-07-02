Vijay Shankar has been ruled out of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 ahead of the clash between India and Bangladesh on Tuesday, July 2. The match will be played at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham. The match will begin at 9:30 AM GMT, at 3:00 PM IST, at 3:30 PM BST.

India is at the second position on the points table with five wins from their seven matches. The other match was abandoned due to rain. India is coming into this match after facing a loss against the hosts England. Bangladesh, on the other hand, have a do or die match in front of them against India.

From seven matches, Bangladesh has managed three wins and three losses with their other match being drawn due to excessive rain

Star Sports broadcast details

Star Sports 1 will telecast the match Live in India. Hotstar will provide the online streaming of match via its app and website in the Indian subcontinent. Gazi TV (GTV), BTV and Maasranga will jointly telecast the match live in Bangladesh. Rabbitholebd website and Rabbithole app will provide the online streaming of the match in Bangladesh.

Mayank Agarwal replaces Shankar in the side

Asia's newest yet fiercest cricketing rivalry is here.

Bangladesh need a win. But it's not going to be easy against Kohli's wounded warriors who will be out there to prove a point.

Watch #INDvBAN LIVE on Hotstar.



ICC #CWC19 #TameTheTigers — Hotstar (@hotstartweets) July 2, 2019

With Vijay Shankar ruled out of the tournament, the Karnataka batsman Mayank Agarwal has been called into the team as his replacement.

The top-order batsman is yet to make his ODI debut but has a couple of Tests.

Though, he is unlikely to be brought back into the side with Rishabh Pant doing fairly good in the previous match batting at no. 4. Other than this, captain Virat Kohli is unlikely to make any changes to the side.

Bangladesh stress over Mahmudullah's injury

Bangladesh side was concerned with the fitness of Mahmudullah Riyad. According to the Cricbuzz report, he had some practice ahead of the match and could be well and fit for this crucial match for his side.

Barring this, Bangladesh doesn't need to make any more changes to the side. Though the batting order can't be predicted at this moment, with Liton Das moving up the order for the last match.

The pitch will be once again good for batting.

In the last fixture on this ground, the pitch played slightly two-paced. The weather will be good as well. It can be predicted that the pitch won't support the spinners. No rain is expected to pour and the weather will be quite dry.