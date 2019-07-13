New England Patriots rusher Sony Michel expressed his admiration for veteran quarterback Tom Brady, especially about his consistency when he prepares for games and practices. “There’s so many things that you can take from Tom (Brady) because he plays so much football. He’s been in this business for so long,” Michel, who will be entering his sophomore season in the NFL, said in an interview with Omar Ruiz of NFL Network.

“Everything that he says, I’m listening. I’m trying to just soak in as much information as I can,” stressed Michel, adding that he admires “just watching how consistent he is, how he prepares for games and how he gets ready for practice.” Michel, the Patriots’ 31st overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, was impressive in his rookie season with New England.

Michel hopes to build on last season's performance

In 13 regular-season games, Michel carried the ball 71 times for 931 yards and six touchdowns and stepped up his game in the playoffs where he ran 71 times for 336 yards and six scores, including the lone touchdown in the Patriots’ 13-3 win over the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII.

However, Michel underwent a minor knee procedure in the offseason, but he is expected to be ready for training camp, which will begin on July 25. In his interview with Ruiz, Michel said he hopes to build from his outstanding 2018 season and further improve in his second season in the NFL. When he returns, Michel is expected to provide additional offensive boost to the Patriots backfield, now composed of James White, Rex Burkhead, James Develin and rookie Damien Harris.

The Patriots’ No. 87 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, Harris could provide Michel some competition for playing time after his impressive showing in the spring sessions.

Gronkowski cryptic Instagram post fuels comeback talks

Rumors are swirling that tight end Rob Gronkowski might cut his retirement short and return to the Patriots. Most recently, NFL insider Jay Glazer declared that Gronkowski could return to the Patriots at any point in the 2019 season if the team needs a playoff push.

Recently, Gronkowski added more fuel to the fire when he posted on Instagram a picture with a cryptic message about “starting over again.” Gronkowski’s post includes the message “Someone said: ‘Don’t be afraid to start over again. This time, you’re not starting from scratch, you’re starting from experience.” If read between the lines, Gronkowski could be hinting at a possible comeback using his experience as a nine-year NFL veteran.

As of now, the Patriots are currently thin at tight end, with Matt LaCosse as their No. 1 option at the position. The Patriots signed veteran Ben Watson to a one-year deal but he will not be available for the first four games of the regular season due to suspension for violation of the NFL’s substance abuse policy. The Patriots also traded for Detroit Lions’ tight end Michael Roberts but the move was voided after he failed a physical.