With an eye on the semi-final slot, hosts England will take on New Zealand in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 league match on Wednesday, July 3. The match will be played at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street, Durham.

This will be the last league match for both the sides.

England has won five of their eight matches in this tournament so far. Ideally, if England wins this match they will qualify for the knockouts. If New Zealand wins, then New Zealand will qualify with flying colors while England will have to wait for the result from Pakistan vs Bangladesh clash to finally know their fate. New Zealand, on the other hand, has won five matches while one of their matches were abandoned due to rain.

Advertisement

Advertisement

PTV Sports broadcast and live streaming details

PTV Sports will telecast in Pakistan with Live streaming starting on Sonyliv.com from 2:30 PM PKT.

Sky Sports will broadcast the match live on its respective network in both the United Kingdom and New Zealand. SkyGo app and website will live stream the match.

The streaming will be also available on the Sky Sports website in both the countries. Star Sports will telecast the match live in India.

Read: Maasranga and GTV live streaming Bangladesh vs India ICC WC 2019 match at Rabbitholebd.com

England in good shape ahead of the clash against the Kiwis

England would be relieved knowing that Jason Roy and Jofra Archer are fully fit and in good knick.

Advertisement

Roy who returned from injury in the previous match against India managed to get a good fifty under his belt while Archer has been creating chances and picking up wickets throughout this tournament. With England being on course for qualification, the hosts are unlikely to make any changes to their winning combination. Moeen Ali is likely to sit out once again.

Huge game today as 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 and 🇳🇿 look to seal themselves semi-final spots.



The #CWC19 app is a great way to follow the game, especially if you're on the go!



APPLE 👉 https://t.co/whJQyCahHr

ANDROID 👉 https://t.co/Lsp1fBwBKR pic.twitter.com/3unn2BjemU — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 3, 2019

New Zealand would know that even a loss won't be harmful enough to disqualify them from the tournament but surely they would want to win a match before going into the knockouts.

According to the Cricbuzz report, there is a chance that the Kiwis will continue their strategy of playing two spinners but if that doesn't happen, then Tim Southee would come into the side in place of either Ish Sodhi or Mitchell Santner. Rest of the side is expected to be the same.

The pitch in Durham has so far shown signs of being a good batting track. In the previous match played here, a total of 650 runs were scored and on Wednesday, we could witness another high-scoring affair.

It is expected that the pitch will get slower as the day progresses and this could bring the slow ball bowlers into the match. The weather should nice and sunny with no chances of rain.