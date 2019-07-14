During training camp, some New England Patriots veterans give rookies some sort of a hazing, specifically a welcome haircut. However, Patriots 2019 first-round pick, wide receiver N’Keal Harry, wants his teammates to lay off his hair when training camp starts on July 25. After Harry’s interview with Kristine Leahy of Fox Sports 1’s “Fair Game," the host filmed a clip for her Instagram story where she asked the wideout about the rookie haircut.

Then, Harry made an appeal to his teammates not to touch his hair because it affects his confidence. Harry warned his Patriots teammates that his production might go down if his hair will be touched. Harry clarified that he's willing to undergo hazing and is ready to do anything, but insisted that his hair remains untouched.

Patriots hope immediate impact from Harry

After that, Harry directed his plea to veteran quarterback Tom Brady when asked by Leahy if the 41-year-old signal-caller will listen to his plea.

“Let’s pray. I’ll do anything,” Harry replied. In 2013, then-rookie Zac Robinson claimed Brady “just started hacking away” at his hair. Left guard Joe Thuney and quarterback Jacoby Brissett also underwent some rookie haircut hazing. Harry is seen as an important part of the Patriots’ wide receiving corps. The Patriots selected Harry with the No. 32 pick in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, marking the first time that Bill Belichick selected a wide receiver in the opening round during his tenure with the Patriots.

In the offseason, Brady started working on his chemistry with Harry by inviting him to a private workout, photos and videos of which were posted on social media.

Colin Cowherd praises Tom Brady

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. recently displayed his throwing arm strength by throwing a football which traveled around 100 yards across the football field. Then, Beckham challenged Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Green Bay Packers signal-caller Aaron Rodgers to top his feat.

On Saturday, Mahomes stepped up to Beckham’s challenge, throwing the football out of Arrowhead Stadium. After seeing the video, football analyst Colin Cowherd of Fox Sports 1 shared the clip and commented: “Meanwhile, Tom Brady was working on timing and precision routes.” Cowherd’s comment was shared by Mahomes and accompanied it with three “laughing” emojis. Cowherd then replied “Why I love Patrick.

Gets the joke.” Recently, former New York Jets and Miami Dolphins executive Mike Tannenbaum added his take on the quarterback comparison between Brady and Mahomes. According to Tannenbaum, Brady was the better quarterback over Mahomes in the 2018 season due to his smart play. Brady and the Patriots defeated the Chiefs, 37-31, in last season’s AFC Championship game.