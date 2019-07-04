The Nebraska football team is hoping that Zavier Betts can be an impact player for the program in 2020 and beyond. For now, the wide receiver just hopes he can play this upcoming season. Betts took to Twitter on Wednesday afternoon to announce he had suffered an injury during the 7on7 championships at the preeminent recruiting summer camp, The Opening.

Betts had been posting numbers that had scouts and recruiting analysts agog, eventually scoring the 99th percentile.

That showing seemed to underline the kind of the talent the Huskers landed earlier this spring. Then he participated in the finals and came away with an ailment.

Worries pop up on social media

The Nebraska football commit decided to keep Husker fans updated on what was going on by first taking to Twitter to show his foot in a boot.

As some of you know I got hurt today in the 7on7 championship game and for the time being we think it’s a sprained ankle but this time it was different because it pop and I felt and heard in so I’m getting ready to head to the hospital pic.twitter.com/pAqePcQpMQ — Zavier (@zavierbetts1) July 3, 2019

"As some of you know, I got hurt today in the 7on7 championship game, and for the time being, we think it's a sprained ankle.

But this time it was different because it pop and I felt and heard it, so I'm getting ready to head to the hospital." Was the caption that accompanied the photo.

Unsurprisingly, there were plenty of people who became a bit worried that one of the one premier players in the state of Nebraska had suffered an injury that was going to keep him out a significant amount of time.

Later in the day, Betts posted another picture of him still in that same boot, but the message was quite a bit more upbeat.

Great news it’s not broken just a really bad sprain 😁 pic.twitter.com/XsX38wKjQ9 — Zavier (@zavierbetts1) July 3, 2019

Of course, saying that it's "just" a really bad sprain isn't all good news. The wide receiver is out for the foreseeable future. One has to wonder, with football camps starting up next month, if he might have to sit out at least the beginning.

At the same time, there's no doubt that it could have been a lot worse. It appears that Zavier Betts is still going to be able to show the state of Nebraska what the Huskers football team got when he laces them up for his senior season.

Talent on display

Rivals have Betts currently listed as the number seven wide receiver in the entire 2020 class. 247Sports has him ranked lower, as the 22nd best, but still the 104th best player overall. He's got a ton of talent and now it appears he's not going to be missing the entirety of the 2019 football season.

That's good news for a Nebraska football team that is likely hoping he could be a freshman contributor when he hits campus next year.

Even with all the talk about how good Zavier Betts is, there were still plenty of people who were blown away by his performance at The Opening.

The fact that he didn't come away from that camp with a season-ending injury is only a good thing. Now we just wait to see what kind of 2019 season the Nebraska football commit can put up when he's back to full strength.