The Nebraska football team is smack dab in the middle of trying to nail down it's 2020 recruiting class, but it might be getting close to getting some good news when it comes to the 2021 class as well. Quarterback Dematrius Davis, one of the best quarterbacks in the entire class, appears to have a Huskers lean. That lean is enough that he could be pulling the trigger sooner, rather than later.

Davis, a Houston dual-threat quarterback who rates as a 4-star prospect by 247Sports' composite rankings, has some of the best schools in the country coming after him hard.

Rivals analyst Mike Matya recently talked to the signal-caller and said the Huskers are a co-leader for Davis.

The biggest competition for the mobile passer appears to be Florida State. That's an interesting development if only because the Cornhuskers haven't gone head to head with FSU for a recruit in quite a while.

Nebraska football securing next playmaker?

The Huskers have been going hard after Davis for months now.

The quarterback came to Lincoln over the winter, and despite the fact that he was seeing the university during the coldest part of the year, he liked what he saw by all accounts. Even more than that, Davis has said he really likes the offense the Nebraska football team runs. He has said before he could absolutely see himself running that offense.

Going against the big boys for Dematrius Davis

The Nebraska football team still has its work cut out for it if it wants to get the commitment of Davis.

Despite being a 2021 prospect, he's already got 22 total offers. Considering he's the 30th ranked player in Texas and the 5th ranked dual-threat quarterback in the entire class, it's not a big surprise that he's quite sought after.

In addition to Florida State, the Huskers are going to have to beat out Texas A&M, Baylor, and Arkansas among others. That's why the Cornhuskers have made sure to keep in contact with Davis over the last few months. As 247Sports reported in May, quarterback coach Mario Verduzco has made sure to strike up quite the relationship with the signal-caller.

Pedigree checks out

When you hear about a quarterback who is a dual-threat option, most fans think of someone who is a heck of a runner, but might be a bit ... uneven when throwing the ball. It doesn't appear as though Davis is that kind of dual-threat QB. Last season, he completed more than 70 percent of his passes for 3,350 yards and 49 touchdowns. He threw just two (2!) interceptions.

Davis once talked about why he has such an incredible touchdown to interception ratio.

Davis told the Houston Chronicle in January, "I just try to make it easy for the receivers to catch it. Throw it away from DBs. I don’t throw 50/50 (balls). I throw it to where only the receiver can catch it.” That certainly sounds like the kind of quarterback that would be an excellent fit for the Nebraska football team.