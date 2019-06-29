Pakistan and Afghanistan will cross swords in what will be the match number 36 of the ICC World Cup 2019, on June 29,2018, at Headingley in Leeds and the match will begin at 2:30 PM PKT.

A resurgent Pakistani team is high on optimism after its back to back win against South Africa and New Zealand. Pakistan has kept its hopes alive in the World Cup and will be playing the Afghanistan fixture with renewed confidence.

Cricket live streaming info:

PTV Sports and Ten Sports will telecast Pakistan and Afghanistan match in Pakistan.

http://sports.ptv.com.pk/ and www.sonyliv.com will Live stream the game in Pakistan through the app and the website for the premium users.

Radio Television Afghanistan will beam live match proceedings in Afghanistan. TBC website and the app will beam the game proceedings live for the fans in Afghanistan.

Log on to https://t.co/jerYGfrWzV to follow all the live action from the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 exclusively on PTV’s official website! #GameOnHai pic.twitter.com/sQSl3hPPT3 — PTV Sports (@PTVSp0rts) June 1, 2019

A slender chance for Pakistan

England’s woes have been beneficial for the Pakistani team who was faced with league stage elimination after a string of defeats in the early stages of the championship.

However, it has made a remarkable comeback, and if it can maintain and continue to win its remaining matches, it stands a slim chance of making into the finals. However, its fortunes are tied with the results of two other games.

Pakistan need a win to keep their #CWC19 semifinal hopes alive, while Afghanistan are keen to get their first points on the board!



Here's what both sides had to say about each other ahead of #PAKvAFG ⬇️#AfghanAtalan | #WeHaveWeWill pic.twitter.com/N72MtrqyEv — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 29, 2019

Afghanistan bowlers are dangerous on slow pitches

Afghanistan cannot be taken lightly by the Pakistani side, keeping in mind the fact that they gave the Indians the fright of their life and almost defeated the Indian team.

The pitch in Headingley in Leeds is very slow, and it was one of the reasons why Sri Lanka was able to defend a small total of 232 runs against England

Pakistan gear up for yet another must-win, but opponents Afghanistan are hungry for their first win!

Can they end Pakistan's hopes with their fearless brand of cricket? Watch #PAKVAFG LIVE on Hotstar.



ICC #CWC19 — Hotstar (@hotstartweets) June 29, 2019

Afghanistan spinners are performing very well and as the match against India had revealed, can be very dangerous on slow, and moving pitches ad choke the opposition from scoring freely.

The match will not have much impact on the fortunes of the Afghanistan team who have already been knocked out of the tournament. But beating a big cricketing nation like Pakistan will go a long way in establishing Afghanistan as a side to reckon with in the future. Afghanistan team has made one change, and Sayed Shirzad has replaced Aftab Alam in Afghanistan squad.