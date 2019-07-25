The New England Patriots had a different receiver in the mix at training camp on Thursday as the former quarterback, and Danny Etling was spotted taking reps at the position.

Etling has yet to throw a pass at the National Football League level according to statistics from CBSSports.com.

The former quarterback for Louisiana State University was drafted [VIDEO]in the seventh round with the 219th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

An accomplished collegiate passer

Etling was an accomplished passer at the collegiate level. Take, for instance, his statistics his senior year at Louisiana State University. According to statistics from ESPN.com, he threw for 14 touchdowns and two interceptions his senior season of 2017. His best game came in the season finale against Texas A&M University on November 25 of that year. He threw for 347 yards and three touchdowns on 19-of-30 passing.

The postseason treated him well that year. In a New Year's Day contest against the Notre Dame on January 1, he performed well in a loss to Notre Dame. He went 19-of-33 passing for 229 yards two touchdowns and no interceptions according to statistics from ESPN.

He first began to show he had talent in 2016. He threw for 1,906 yards, nine touchdowns, and four interceptions. His best game of the season came on November 24 in the season finale against Texas A&M.

In that game, he went 20-of-28 passing for 324 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception. His 71.4 completion percentage was his highest of the season according to statistics from ESPN

He ended his season in style in the Buffalo Wild Wings Bowl against Louisville on New Year's Eve. He went 16-of-29 for 217 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception. A 39-yard pass was his longest of the day. All told the Tigers beat Louisville 29-9, setting the stage for a big 2017 season.

Potential depth for Edelman absence?

According to a report from CBSSports.com, New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman might miss the beginning of the preseason with a broken thumb. This could potentially mean that Edelman may miss some time. With Etling catching passes, that could signify the new England Patriots are looking for additional depth at the wide receiver position.

With the Patriots drafting quarterback Jared Stidham, that may mean Etling is the odd man out in the quarterback room for 2019.

The Patriots already have a slew of receivers on their roster including the likes of Philip Dorsett and rookie N'Keal Harry. Dorsett has familiarity with the New England Patriots system, having been on the roster since they acquired him in 2017. They have options at the position, and opportunities for others to step up and fill the void that Edelman's absence is going to bring. This could be purely an experimental move on the part of the New England Patriots.