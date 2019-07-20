New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady’s cliff jump with his daughter in Costa Rica drew cringes and reactions from thousands of worried fans, but there was none bigger than the comment of action superstar Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. TMZ Sports first reported Brady’s cliff jump with his daughter Vivian while on their traditional annual beach vacation, but the 41-year-old quarterback posted the moment on his Instagram account with the caption “If Vivi is going to be an Olympic champion one day, it probably won’t be in synchronized diving.

Daddy always gives her a 10 though!” After that, Johnson posted a classic comment on the video, where he told Brady “You KNOW I have complete faith in you as a man, friend, player, and father – but this just gave me anxiety. Jeeezus.” TMZ Sports also first reported about Brady’s vacation with his family in Costa Rica, posting a photo of the veteran quarterback with his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, along the beach.

The vacation came days before the Patriots report to training camp, which will start on July 25. Despite his late vacation, Brady is excited as ever to report to camp as he enters his 20th NFL season.

Brady and 'The Rock,' close friends

This is not the first time that “The Rock” and Brady have interacted on social media. When Brady posted his shirtless 2000 NFL Draft photo during the 19th anniversary of his drafting by the Patriots in 2000 on Twitter, Johnson commented that “Besides this pic of Tom looking exactly like me (twins) when I came out of college - goes to show how wildly unpredictable life truly is” which he accompanied with the hashtag #goat.

In April, Johnson joked on Twitter about Brady retiring, saying “My good friend @TomBrady just texted me and said he’s retiring. What a career!”. The former WWE superstar added “good to see him comply with our dress code. He loves his new fanny pack”, which he accompanied with a “photoshopped” photo of Brady wearing a turtleneck. Brady responded by putting Johnson’s head in his infamous NFL Draft photo with the caption “looks like you skipped leg day recently though...” Aside from Johnson, several other famous personalities commented on Brady’s video.

Diddy commented with a crying face emoji while Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre wrote “She is a 10 but old dad gets a...” with a thumbs-down and laughing emojis.

Edelman excited for start of training camp

Patriots veteran wide receiver Julian Edelman expressed excited about the start of training camp by organizing a football clinic for about 600 boys and girls at Lincoln-Sudbury High School. In an interview, Edelman told reporters that attending training camp is like “when school’s back in session." During training camp, Edelman is expected to mentor other wide receivers, led by rookie N’Keal Harry, who was selected No.

32 in the 2019 NFL Draft. Aside from Edelman and Harry, the other wide receivers in the Patriots roster are Phillip Dorsett, Braxton Berrios, Demaryius Thomas, Dontrelle Inman, and Maurice Harris.