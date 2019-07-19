New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady gave fans a cringe-worthy moment when he jumped off a cliff in Costa Rica with his daughter. In a report by TMZ Sports, Brady and his daughter were filmed while jumping off a cliff and into the water. Brady’s daughter hesitated when the 41-year-old quarterback was about to jump, but they emerged safely from the water. This was not the first time that Brady almost gave Patriots fans a heart attack.

In 2012, Brady jumped from an even higher cliff in Costa Rica. TMZ Sports first reported that Brady and his family went to Costa Rica for their traditional annual beach vacation, days before the Patriots begin their training camp. TMZ Sports even posted some photos of Brady and his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, along the beach while hugging and kissing each other. Bundchen was wearing a tiny bikini while Brady showed off his toned body, which is a product of his offseason workout to be in the best shape of his career as he heads into his 20th season in the NFL.

Brady spends more quality time with family before camp begins

Brady recently skipped the Patriots’ offseason training program to spend more quality time with his family. With training camp slated to begin July 25, Brady managed to squeeze in a few days of vacation to enjoy his family before the Patriots start preparing for their title defense. Earlier, Mike Reiss of ESPN reported that Brady is “excited as ever” to play in his 20th season in the NFL after being taken as the 199th overall pick in the 2000 NFL Draft.

Reiss said there is also a possibility that Brady might report earlier than the July 24 requirement for veterans to arrive in training camp. Rookies are required to report by July 21 while the veterans must arrive three days later before camp starts on July 25. The Patriots are scheduled to have a joint practice session with the Detroit Lions from August 5 to 7. They are also slated to conduct a joint practice with the Tennessee Titans from August 14 to 15.

Latest update on suspended wideout Josh Gordon

In an interview, on WEEI’s “Dale & Keefe” Show, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media said the Patriots would certainly welcome Gordon if the NFL orders his reinstatement, but he must show evidence, of his personal growth, to the team. However, Rapoport said the Patriots are preparing for the 2019 season without Gordon in mind. “I know that for the Patriots, it’s not something that they’re talking about every day.

It’s not a guy who’s in their plans right now,” said Rapoport. The Patriots acquired Gordon from the Cleveland Browns in September, and he made an immediate impact in New England, catching 40 passes for 720 yards and three touchdowns before he was suspended indefinitely in December for violating the terms of his reinstatement. The Patriots signed Gordon to a one-year tender to be able to keep him if he’s reinstated.

However, the NFL has no update regarding Gordon’s status heading into the 2019 season.