Tiger Woods did not perform as well has he hoped during the first two rounds of the Open Championship. Tiger ended up failing to make the cut on Friday, and now is heading home for a break before heading back to competition. Woods appeared to have a shot at a comeback on Friday, but did not do enough, leaving the tournament with a one-under 70. Woods last performance was at the U.S. Open, and as of today, only played 10 competitive rounds. Tiger Woods appeared to be rusty and continued to struggle and sent packing after 18 holes.

Tiger Woods continued to struggle at Open Championship

Tiger Woods was hoping to deliver a much better game on Friday, to survive for the weekend. His second-round went as well as his first round, complete with multiple poor shots. While managing to make a pair of 30-foot putts for birdies, fans appeared to be believing Woods could potentially pull off a comeback and stick around for the weekend.

Those hopes were shot as Tiger struggled on the seventh hole, sending him to a six-over. On the 10th and 11th hole, he managed to get to a four-over. As reality began to set in, Tiger Woods appeared to be getting more frustrated and ended up tied for 130th place.

Woods performed as an old man with multiple back surgeries

Woods did not try to brush off the reality of what happened.

Tiger Woods played like an old man who has had multiple back surgeries. Woods said it was Father Time catching up to him, along with multiple procedures taking a toll on him. This is the second time Woods missed a cut at a major in 2019. He missed the cut at the Open Championship and the PGA Championship. After a disastrous performance this week, Woods announced that he will not participate in the WGC-FedEx St.Jude Invitational.

Tiger Woods admitted earlier this week, that his Masters win took a lot out of him. Perhaps his fifth Green Jacket makes up for his lackluster performance in three other tournaments. He will now take a break before he has to complete for a major again. Currently, Irishman Shane Lowry holds a share of the lead with American J.B. Holmes, ending Friday with a 3-under 68. Other names on the leaderboard include Justin Rose, Brooks Koepka and Jordan Spieth.

In a surprise fashion, Rory McIlroy and Gary Woodland also failed to make the cut.

Both Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson have left their marks on the golf course. From Woods' 15 major titles to 81 PGA Tour victories, the pair are a staple on leaderboards. However, for the 148th British Open, both Woods and Mickelson struggled and failed to make the cut. Over the last 82 major championships, at least one of the two has made the weekend cut.

For this championship, both are going home.