England will be trailing by 122 runs in their second innings when they come out to bat on day two of the one-off Test against Ireland on Thursday, July 25, 2019.

The match is being held at the Lord's Cricket Ground in London. Batting first, England got bundled out for just 85 runs on day one. Ireland's first innings also ended on day one itself as they got bowled out for 207 runs. The first-innings lead for Ireland could well turn out to be a decisive one in the context of this four-day Test.

Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket will broadcast day two of the Test in the United Kingdom.

SkyGo app and Sky Sports website will Live stream the match. In the Indian subcontinent, SonyLiv will provide the online streaming of the match via its app and website.

Tim Murtagh wrecks the English team

Captain Joe Root had won the toss and chosen to bat first on a green pitch which seemed to have something on it.

Ireland stuck early as England lost their first wicket in the third over.

From then on, everything went downhill for the hosts as the Irish pace attack ripped apart the World champions' batting. England was reduced to 43 for 7 in just 15 overs with Tim Murtagh being the chief destructor with figures of 5 for 13.

Murtagh was well supported by Mark Adair and Boyd Rankin who picked up three and two wickets each respectively. The English lower order could do very little and managed to stretch their first innings score to 85 runs.

Ireland's lead is good but maybe not yet enough

Ireland had a confident start as they managed to get a couple of good partnership in there to put immediate pressure on England.

After being reduced to 45 for 2, Andy Balbirnie and Paul Stirling combined together in a counter-attacking partnership to take Ireland to a first-innings lead. Balbirnie top-scored for Ireland with his 55.

After tea, the Irishmen lost the plot completely by losing eight wickets for just 83 runs. But their eventual lead was still quite good enough to have the hosts under some pressure. For England, Stuart Broad, Olly Stone, and Sam Curran picked up three wickets each while Moeen Ali got one.

England batted just one over to end the day's play with Jack Leach and Rory Burns opening the innings. They are still trailing by 122 runs and to produce a win from here, Root's men will have to do something special.