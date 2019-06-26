Pakistan is expected to play with the same winning XI when they take on New Zealand in the ICC World Cup match on Wednesday, June 26 at the Edgbaston. New Zealand will also be playing with the same winning squad.

Live updates:

New Zealand 26/2 in 6 overs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

New Zealand wins toss and bats first

Live score and Urdu live commentary

PTV Sports live telecast info

PTV Sports and Ten Sports are the official broadcasters of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 in Pakistan. For live streaming of World Cup 2019 in Pakistan visit Sportslive.ptv.com.pk and Goonj.com. While in New Zealand Sky Sport is the official broadcaster of ICC World Cup 2019.

Read: Star Sports live cricket streaming India vs Pakistan 2019 ICC WC match at Hotstar.com

New Zealand started their tournament perfectly by defeating Sri Lanka by ten wickets. New Zealand batting line and bowling both are perfect for restricting Pakistan on a low score.

Advertisement

Log on to https://t.co/jerYGfrWzV to follow all the live action from the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 exclusively on PTV’s official website! #GameOnHai pic.twitter.com/sQSl3hPPT3 — PTV Sports (@PTVSp0rts) June 1, 2019

Do-or-die match for Pakistan

It is a do-or-die situation for team Pakistan if they lose they will be disqualified from the tournament and if they win, they will get more chances to qualify for semi-finals.

It is easy for New Zealand to steal the top four position in the points table of this campaign by defeating Pakistan.

New Zealand is on top of the table of this campaign and has now a golden chance to qualify for semi-finals. New Zealand next mission is to win the trophy. They have won all matches from their opponents so far in this tournament. New Zealand batting and bowling side are giving a tough time to their opponents.

Agenda for teams today:

New Zealand: Win it, seal the semis spot

Pakistan: Win it, keep the hopes of semis alive.

Who will have the last laugh? Watch #NZvPAK LIVE on Hotstar.

ICC #CWC19 — Hotstar (@hotstartweets) June 26, 2019

The New Zealand batting side is playing perfectly, which is helping New Zealand to score a big target.

New Zealand top order batsmen are giving a tough time to their opponents. Top order batsmen are playing well, by which they can score 300+ runs.

New Zealand bowling side is also giving a tough time to their opponents in every condition. New Zealand bowling attack is, which can be deadly for Pakistan.

Pakistan has to do defensive batting against New Zealand to win the match. New Zealand openers have to do a significant partnership to give a big total to New Zealand.

Advertisement

It's now or never for #PAK as they take on #NZ in the ICC #CWC19 today!



Who'll come out on top at the end of the showdown?



Tune in to Star Sports at 1:30 PM and watch #NZvPAK, LIVE! #CricketKaCrown pic.twitter.com/N9SsXbjBE9 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) June 26, 2019

Pakistan win against South Africa was a great win, which proved that they could be deadly for New Zealand, this is a must win a game for Pakistan to stay in the tournament.

Key bowlers of team Pakistan like Wahab Riaz, Imad Wasim, Shahdab Khan, and Mohammad Amir, can be deadly for New Zealand.

Advertisement

Mohammad Amir is now the top wicket-taker in the tournament, and he will be looking for some significant breakthroughs

Head-to-Head

Pakistan have summoned the spirit of their proud history to keep their #CWC19 campaign alive. Can they continue their winning momentum today?#WeHaveWeWill pic.twitter.com/5H7hzNkSG9 — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 26, 2019

Pakistan has faced New Zealand eight times in ICC World Cups. Pakistan has won six matches, while New Zealand has won two.

Pitch report and weather conditions

According to Accuweather, rain is also expected, which can disrupt the match. It is a bowling surface, which will help the pace bowlers to take some quick wickets.