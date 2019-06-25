Frustration over how the Kansas City Chiefs are handling discipline these days is valid and warranted. Whether you're talking about Kareem Hunt, Tyreek Hill, or others, there seems to be a bit of a problem. While that might be due to the way head coach Andy Reid runs the team, there are limits to what is acceptable criticism.

Kansas City Chiefs analyst and radio personality Kevin Keitzman appears to have crossed the line in a recent discussion about the team.

During that discussion, he talked about the Kansas City Chiefs' head coach and was clearly not happy with what he's seen. It was when he brought Reid's son, a reported drug addict, into the mix that the backlash started.

"Andy Reid does not have a great record of fixing players. He doesn't. Discipline is not his thing. It did not work out particularly well in his family life," the radio personality said during a recent discussion. "He's had a lot of things go bad on him, family and players." Keitzman added that Reid is not good at "fixing people."

Bringing family into Kansas City Chiefs football

For those who might not be aware, Keitzman is talking about Andy Reid's son who passed away.

Garrett Reid spent most of his adult life battling drug addiction and eventually lost the fight. This is apparently fair game to talk about when the radio personality is talking about how the head coach is handling his players.

It's not clear if Keitzman wandered into this particular subject matter without thinking about what he was saying and what he was dredging up. Perhaps the radio personality simply doesn't care that he was equating Tyreek Hill with his personal life.

No matter what he thought was going to happen, or what point he thought he was making, his comments definitely backfired. When the audio was posted on social media, the reaction was swift and mostly uniform.

The backlash

"Eagles and Chiefs fans are both arm in arm agreement that this guy is a skid mark on the underwear of society for using Reid's son's death in order to criticize him." One user tweeted out in response.

Others, mostly Kansas City Chiefs fans seemed to be wondering if comments like this might have been the straw that broke the camel's back.

They seemed to be hoping that Keitzman might lose his job for bringing Garrett Reid into the conversation.

"That is atrocious. Obviously, he's not happy with how the football team has responded to how some things have been covered. There cant be any other explanation. This is below the belt to mention that. Has nothing to do with anything." Another user tweeted out.

The response has been swift to Kevin Keitzman's comments regarding the Kansas City Chiefs' head coach.

Now it's just a wait and see what the radio station might do in response.