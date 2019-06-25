A football analyst believes that the New England Patriots will bag their second straight Super Bowl trophy next season. NESN reported that Rich Eisen, an analyst for the NFL Network, predicted this during his guest appearance in Peter King’s “Football Morning in America.” He thinks that the Patriots will prevail in Super Bowl LIV for their seventh championship trophy. The Patriots recently received their sixth ring months after they beat the heavily favored Los Angeles Rams, 13-3, in Super Bowl LIII.

Eisen sees Patriots-Cowboys clash in Super Bowl 54

“I think I’m going to choose the Patriots to repeat,” Eisen wrote for NBC Sports, adding that New England will beat the Dallas Cowboys in the championship game. “As if some of you aren’t outraged enough, I’m thinking about taking them to beat the Cowboys in Super Bowl 54,” added Eisen, who is expected to make his official prediction on the 2019 Season Preview edition of ‘NFL GameDay Morning’ two months from now.

While he has yet to make his official choice, Eisen said he’s leaning towards a Patriots-Cowboys showdown for the NFL’s biggest prize. “Anyone who thinks I’m crazy, feel free to chalk it up to my advancing age,” added Eisen. The showdown between the Patriots and the Cowboys will make up for an interesting clash in Miami since Dallas last reached the Super Bowl in 1995. For the Patriots, they will try to duplicate their feat of winning back-to-back NFL titles, which they did in 2004 and 2005.

Patriots training camp schedule now out

The Patriots will begin preparing for their Super Bowl title defense on July 25 at Gillette Stadium, based on the schedule released by the NFL for all 32 teams. According to the schedule, Patriots' rookies are due in Foxborough on July 21, while the veterans are set to arrive on July 24. Usually, training camp starts one day after veterans report, meaning the Patriots will begin their quest for a seventh Super Bowl trophy on July 25.

NBC Sports report that the Patriots have been off since June 10, or two days earlier than usual after Head Coach Bill Belichick canceled the team's final two days of organized team activities. After that, Belichick and the team traded their pads and other football gear for paintball equipment. During their training camp, the Patriots are expected to have joint practices with the Detroit Lions before their August 8 preseason clash. The Patriots are also scheduled to conduct joint practices with the Tennessee Titans the following week.

The Patriots have close ties with the Lions, who are currently coached by their former Defensive Coordinator Matt Patricia. The Lions also have several former Patriots players, including Wide Receiver Danny Amendola, Defensive End Trey Flowers, and Defensive Back Justin Coleman. Flowers signed a huge five-year deal worth $90 million with the Lions in the offseason.