WWE has created two new positions of executive director for both Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live. Two executive directors who are signed for these positions are Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff. They both will report directly to WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. Both of them are assigned the task of overseeing the creative development of WWE flagship programming. The role includes ensuring integration across all platforms and lines of business. This might be a step to improve the falling ratings of Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live these days.

Advertisement

Advertisement

WWE is receiving a major threat from other competitors like All Elite Wrestling (AEW), Impact Wrestling, Ring of Honor (ROH) and New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW).

Eric Bischoff and Paul Heyman

Eric is an American entrepreneur, television producer, professional wrestling booker, podcast host, and on-screen personality. He was the man behind the success of faction "nWo" in WCW. Due to its success, Eric Bischoff moved on to become the President of WCW.

Advertisement

After WCW shut shop, Eric came to WWE from 2002 to 2005 where he became the second longest serving general manager of Monday Night Raw.

He had some memorable storylines during his stint in WWE. One of them was when he was the co-general manager along with WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin. He also had a storyline with the daughter of WWE Chairman Vince Mcmahon i.e Stephanie McMahon. After he left WWE in 2005, he also spent some time in Total Nonstop Action (TNA) where he worked alongside Hulk Hogan.

Don’t miss the latest news! Click on the topic you interest most. We'll keep you updated with all the news you shouldn't miss. TV Shows Reality TV

Paul Heyman is an American entertainment producer, writer, performer, marketer, promoter, professional wrestling manager, and commentator. Since 2001, Heyman has spent the majority of his recent career as a recurring antagonist in WWE. He was responsible for bringing into WWE Brock Lesnar. He was the man behind the success of ECW.

Bray Wyatt Tweets The Rock

WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt is the weirdest character in WWE right now. His Twitter account is very exciting these days as he tweets hilarious messages forgiving the superstars who he feuded with in the past.

The latest case is when he forgave Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in his tweet. He mentioned Wrestlemania 32 where The Rock took down the Wyatt family when Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson defeated Rowan in six seconds. He was later joined by John Cena who helped The Rock against the entire Wyatt family i.e Luke Harper, Eric Rowan, and Bray Wyatt.

An extract of his tweet is, "Dear @TheRock I wanted you to know I forgive you for exploiting my love for frozen pizza pockets in front of the world's largest wrestling crowd.

Advertisement

Through therapy and The Muscle Man Dance, I’m all better now!"

Dear @TheRock



I wanted you to know I forgive you for exploiting my love for frozen pizza pockets in front of the worlds largest wrestling crowd. Through therapy and and The Muscle Man Dance™️, I’m all better now!



Ps. Jumanji was 🔥 — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) June 27, 2019

Some of the major titles held by Bray Wyatt are WWE RAW Tag Team Championship (once), WWE Championship (once), WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship (once) and FCW Florida Tag Team Championship (twice).