"90 Day Fiancé" Kenneth Niedermeier has taken to his Instagram to share something for his followers along with a compelling message. The reality show cast revealed to his 250 thousand followers on Instagram that he had a learning disability called dyslexia. Dyslexia is a learning disorder that involves difficulty in learning to read or interpret words.

The TLC cast wrote in his caption, "With all that's being discussed this week, I feel the time is fitting..." Kenneth continued, saying you never know what a person is struggling with on the inside. He said that many people struggled with gender identity, addiction, body issues, anxiety, etc.

Kenneth reveals how dyslexia has made him feel

The "90 Day Fiancé" star revealed that dyslexia has left him ashamed, confused, and depressed so many times. He also said that we all needed to bring awareness that we may not know what the next person is going through or what the person we are about to lash out on social media might be struggling with. He ended his caption by saying, "Kindness and understanding do matter. A smile can make a difference, and a supportive friend or stranger can mean the world to someone. I am Dyslexic. Struggling does not mean you are failing."

A fellow cast from the "90 Day Fiancé", Courtney Reardanz, show commented, "You never know what someone is going through. Be kind."

Armando posts a picture of their daughter

Armando took to his Instagram to share a photo of himself as his daughter, Hannah Rubio.

In the photo, her head was faced down while Armando held the camera up, taking a selfie of two of them. He captioned the post, "Te Amo." His fellow cast, Ashley Naeck commented on two heart emojis, and Armando replied to them with one heart emoji.

Kenneth and Armando Rubio starred on the "90 Day Fiancé" show as same-gender lovers who were tirelessly trying to get their marriage license in a country, Mexico that did not entirely support the same-gender couple.

It was until they got to the registrar that they found out that they might not be able to get married in Mexico Armando had done the research and found out that there were few same-gender marriages in Mexico so he thought it was approved completely in the place.

Their romance story turned out happily as they were finally given a marriage license. Kenneth and Armando made history on the TLC show as the very first successful same-gender couple.

The show had two women on the show before, Erika and Stephanie, but they broke up because Stephanie was not ready to come out to her parents and Erika did not want to keep being a secret.

