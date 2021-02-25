The world of Movies is gradually returning to normal after the pandemic. Sky News says Marvel announced the probable release date of "Spider-Man: No Way Home"’ as Christmas 2021. Work on the movie is proceeding in Atlanta, Georgia, and will release only in cinemas. Movie houses hope that vaccines' speedy rollout in the United States and Britain will see fans come back to cinemas.

There was a doubt surrounding the title of this Spider-Man movie. The previous ones were “Spider-Man: Homecoming” in 2017, followed by “Spider-Man: Far From Home” two years later. To maintain uniformity, the title of the latest one is “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” The franchise confirmed this.

Another Spider-Man movie in the making

Multiple combinations were doing the rounds in social media regarding the title. That has now been finalized . Sky News adds the theme established by British star Tom Holland remains. Holland and his co-stars had mentioned a few tongue-in-cheek possibilities. They wanted to hold the attention of the news-starved fans. Holland even shared a still from the movie on his social media page. He wrote - “So excited to announce the new Spider-Man title. I can't wait for you a lot to see what we have been up to. Love from Atlanta." In August 2019, there was news that Marvel Studios might have lost out on Spider-Man again. That has not happened.

The characters in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'

The main characters in this movie are Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Jacob Batalon.

Tom portrays Peter Parker, the Spider-Man, Zendaya portrays the role of Mary Jane while Jacob is Edward "Ned" Leeds. They dreamt up suitable titles for the movie to keep their fans guessing. Finally, Holland joked that he would request the sequel's director Jon Watts to set the records straight. That has now been done. Movies of this nature are in a genre of their own and provide immense opportunities to the creative teams to display their talents.

These are in the areas of animation through computer-generated imagery CGI. The movies have a huge fan following because the fast-paced action takes the audience into a world of fantasy where they wait for the next round of action to unfold. Sky News says the three lead actors finally appeared in a video that confirms the title and indicates a release date as Christmas 2021.

It would be in cinemas. Sony and Marvel are hopeful that the industry would have normalized by then. The pandemic has delayed the release of many movies in 2020.

This is the third in a series of Spider-Man films by Marvel studios

According to DNA India, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” is the third in a series of Spider-Man movies launched by Marvel Studios. There could be two new characters to join the film. One of them would be Jamie Foxx. He will return as the villain he portrayed in the Amazing Spider-Man films. Another could be Benedict Cumberbatch. He will be back as Doctor Strange. Marvel had announced this. It has also indicated the release date of this movie. This is a positive sign for the industry that has been devastated by a coronavirus.

The disease is contagious, and the advice of the medical fraternity is to avoid crowded places. People have to maintain social distancing, wear facemasks and ensure personal hygiene. The result was emptiness all around in places of entertainment, in sports grounds, and even in parks. The fear of infection forced a lifestyle change, and cinema halls downed their shutters. The 25th James Bond movie “No Time To Die” is still awaiting release. The disturbance due to the pandemic is a global phenomenon, and coronavirus has robbed the movie world of its glitter. The curse has not spared Broadway in New York, and it would remain closed until next year.