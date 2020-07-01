The performing heartland of New York is Broadway but it is passing through a bad patch because of the threats of Coronavirus. This disease originated in China and it has devastated the world with the death toll in hundreds of thousands. Hardly any country has escaped from its wrath and the society is on tenterhooks. The nature of the infection means people have to be cautious about their surroundings. It can spread through mere touch. Therefore, actions like a handshake, hug, or high-five with unknown persons are taboo. The people have to maintain social distancing to ensure safety. The net result is an abyss for the entertainment industry, for obvious reasons.

There would be hardly any crowd to cheer the shows or those who toil hard to make them happen.

Sky News says all the theatres in Broadway will remain closed until next year. It will be a major blow to those who are a part of this setup. There will be disappointment at every stage with drop-in earning potentials of everyone associated with Broadway. It could prove to be a terminal blow for some theatres, and affect the careers of a whole lot of people who are an integral part of the industry.

The Broadway League has confirmed that there will be no new production for the rest of 2020.

The industry wants to get back to work including Broadway

The condition of Broadway is not much different from other sectors of entertainment because of the pandemic. Sky News makes a mention of London's West End that faced a similar experience.

Theatre producer Cameron Mackintosh has already indicated that the biggest shows will not be there at least until next year. It sums up the predicament of the show business that cannot survive on empty or near-empty halls. In the opinion of Thomas Schumacher, chairman of the board at The Broadway League, the situation in the industry is disturbed and it must return to normal for Broadway theatres to safely host full houses.

One of the tourist attractions in New York is Broadway

On the subject of reopening Broadway, Sky News quotes Thomas Schumacher saying - "Every single member of our community is eager to get back to work sharing stories that inspire our audience through the transformative power of a shared live experience.” He goes on to add that there are safety concerns related to all those associated with the production as well as the audience. It is necessary to address such issues. He assures that “when we return we will be stronger and more needed than ever." Incidentally, closure of Broadway means a financial loss for New York because it is a major tourist attraction in the city.

According to The Broadway League, it contributes billions to the city's economy apart from providing employment opportunities to thousands.

Gloomy future ahead for Broadway and others worldwide

According to AP News, the shutdown on Broadway is extended until at least early January. The shutdown because of coronavirus began on March 12, with extension to June 7 and later to September 6. However, the situation remains uncertain and Broadway producers are now offering refunds and exchanges for tickets purchased for shows through Jan. 3. At the time of closure in March, there were 16 shows scheduled to open which will not happen. There was also postponement of the Tony Award schedule.

London faces similar problems as revealed by AP News.

Producer Cameron Mackintosh is stuck with three shows that are ready but will have to wait for reopening till 2021. Others are the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C., and the Huntington Theatre Company in Boston. All of them face the curse of coronavirus. In April 2018, Broadway had presented 'Rocktopia' finale, a unique musical performance. However, the revival of Edward Albee’s “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” scheduled for 2020 has to wait until 2021.