“No Time To Die” is the 25th James Bond movie and Daniel Craig portrays the role of super spy 007 in it for the last time. The movie has been awaiting release since April but delayed because of the Coronavirus pandemic. In June, the release dates were indicated as November 12 in the UK and November 20 in the US. This movie is expected to be just as thrilling as any movie of James Bond. It will see Bond aka 007 tackle the villainous Safin. Rami Malek (39) portrays the character of the villain who is on his latest life-threatening mission. He will prove to be a formidable foe for the super spy. The director of the movie is Cary Joji Fukunaga.

He clarifies that Safin is depicted as a very frightening character, not only to Bond but also to the global community.

James Bond fans have been given a glimpse into his "unsettling" new adversary Safin in a new clip previewing the long-awaited No Time To Die https://t.co/E2LIzngOBh — SkyNews (@SkyNews) September 15, 2020

Daily Mail UK mentions about new images of the 25th James Bond movie. One of these is about the two men engaged in a conversation. In it, Safin boasts to Bond and says, “I've made you redundant.” Bond responds by saying – “No... not as long as there are people like you in the world.”

The story of the 25th James Bond movie

The timeline of “No Time To Die” is after the super spy has left service.

He is enjoying a retired life far away in Jamaica. Suddenly his routine is disturbed when an old friend turns up. He is none other than Felix Leiter of the CIA and he wants Bond to assist him in a case. Jeffrey Wright plays the role of Leiter. Daily Mail UK says the CIA agent wants Bond to take on Safin who can wreak havoc on the world with his new weapon.

It involves some new and dangerous technology. Bond is unable to refuse Leiter. Therefore, he parts company with Madeleine to follow the trail of Safin because he has to eradicate such persons in order to ensure safety of the world. James Bond has a weakness for women and his love interest in this case is Madeleine Swann portrayed by Lea Seydoux.

There are enough ingredients in the movie to make it another blockbuster.

Rami Malek Says His No Time To Die Villain Is a 'Formidable Adversary' to James Bond https://t.co/5LUZcBT8B2 — People (@people) September 15, 2020

Daniel Craig donned the mantle of James Bond five times

Daniel Craig appeared as James Bond for the first time in 2006 and the film was “Casino Royale.” Next came “Quantum of Solace” in 2008 followed by “Skyfall” in 2012 and “Spectre” in 2015. His fifth outing in the role of 007 will be “No Time to Die” which is awaiting release. Launch of this James Bond movie delayed because of coronavirus. The highly contagious disease led to closure of cinema halls and there were fears of losing money at the box office.

It seems it would have been a disaster. Daily Mail UK adds this movie would be the last-ever outing of Daniel Craig as the iconic character. Phoebe Waller-Bridge has co-written “No Time To Die.” Ian Fleming created the character of 007 that was a huge success when he came on the scene in 1962. The movie was “Dr. No.” It was a new genre of an action-oriented movie against the backdrop of the Cold War. Sean Connery was the first actor to play in the role of 007 and Daniel Craig will be in the 25th movie. James Bond has ruled for nearly seven decades, the villains have changed, as has the location of action but the excitement remains.

Daniel Craig looks brooding as James Bond in images from No Time To Die https://t.co/SQsoCDWxMb — NSL News Update. (@Nationalsport19) September 15, 2020

James Bond continues to be a favorite

According to Sky News, fans of the super spy can get a glimpse of his latest adversary Safin portrayed by Rami Malek in “No Time To Die” which is the 25th movie featuring 007, the super spy.

Rami won an Oscar for his portrayal of Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody (2018). About his role as Safin he says - "What I really wanted from Safin was to make him unsettling, thinking of himself as being heroic. Safin is a formidable adversary, James Bond has to adapt to that." The appearance of the character is frightening – sometimes it is heavily scarred or his face is covered with a white mask. Incidentally, in March burglars made away with James Bond prop guns from the house of a collector in London.