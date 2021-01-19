Yara Zara and Jovi Dufren could finally share some good news with “90 Day Fiancé” viewers next Sunday. Ever since they made their debut on the show last month, the couple has frequently had some petty arguments which had made fans question their future. However, last Sunday’s “90 Day Fiancé” episode provided an interesting plot twist for the show’s viewers. In a promotional trailer for the upcoming episode, fans were delighted after Yara took a pregnancy test, but the Ukrainian reality star did not share the results. Viewers are now longing for next Sunday’s episode to find out whether she is pregnant.

Yara could confirm fan’s suspicions about her pregnancy in the upcoming '90 Day Fiancé' episode

Over the past month, fans have speculated that Jovi and Yara welcomed their three-month-old daughter before they joined the “90 Day Fiancé” cast. However, the couple has concealed details about their alleged child on social media. Yara is yet to share a picture of her baby on Instagram, but a photograph of her holiday decorations last month fueled rumors that she has a child with Jovi. Some hawk-eyed fans noticed that Yara had hanged a decoration with the words “new mom” on her Christmas tree.

Jovi supported Yara after she suffered a miscarriage earlier in their relationship

“90 Day Fiancé” viewers are now looking forward to seeing whether Yara and Jovi’s relationship will improve if the pregnancy test turns out to be positive.

The couple has clashed on several occasions ever since Yara arrived in the United States. According to Republic, the 25-year-old has complained about her stay in New Orleans, and she has mocked Jovi because of his financial instability. However, their bond could strengthen once they confirm the news about their pregnancy due to the shared traumatic experience they had before they starred on “90 Day Fiancé.”

In the early episodes of the show, Yara admitted that she had suffered a miscarriage before traveling to the United States.

At the time, Jovi had already started his girlfriend’s visa application process, and the couple decided to work on their relationship despite the early setback. Viewers are hopeful that Yara’s potential pregnancy will improve her attitude towards her boyfriend. Some fans have accused the 25-year-old of acting like an “ungrateful bitch” during her shared scenes with Jovi.

During a past Instagram Q&A session with his followers, the American reality star admitted that Yara’s controlling attitude on the show had gotten on his nerves. Fortunately, Jovi and Yara could get along if they find out that they are expecting a child. For now, viewers are optimistic that Yara will eventually share pictures of her suspected three-month-old daughter on her social media accounts.