Natalie Mordovtseva and Mike Youngquist may finally have to go their separate ways. The couple has failed to get along ever since they made their debut on “90 Day Fiancé,” but their hostility towards each other escalated during last Sunday’s episode. After the couple’s explosive fight, Natalie admitted that she might have to break up with Mike because of his unhealthy lifestyle.

Natalie called Mike a 'low class drunk man' during Sunday’s episode

According to ET, the Ukrainian reality star has constantly complained about her boyfriend’s eating habits, but she took her criticism to a new level in Sunday’s episode.

Natalie confronted Mike after the American reality star consumed an alcoholic drink even though he had promised that he would limit his beer consumption. The move angered Natalie, and she eventually snapped and insulted her boyfriend by calling him a “low-class drunk man.” The 34-year-old reality star went on to question Mike’s IQ level, and she suggested that her boyfriend was not intelligent due to his rural lifestyle.

Fans have speculated that Natalie and Mike will break up

On his part, Mike accused Natalie of putting herself on a pedestal. The American reality star added that his Ukrainian girlfriend had acted as if she was better than him ever since they started dating. “90 Day Fiancé” viewers sympathized with Mike after he admitted that some of the comments that Natalie had made about him had hurt his feelings.

Even though the American reality star has tried to fulfill some of Natalie’s diet requests, she has continued to attack him for his lifestyle choices. After watching the couple’s latest fight, fans have speculated that the two reality stars will end their relationship in the upcoming episodes.

During their first run on “90 Day Fiancé,” Mike and Natalie ended the season on a peculiar note when they appeared on the show’s Tell All episodes.

At the time, Natalie admitted that Mike was not her soul mate. The American reality star had proposed to her during his stay in Ukraine, but she had returned his engagement ring. However, several “90 Day Fiancé” cast members urged Mike not to give up on his relationship with Natalie. The 35-year-old reality star reconciled with his Ukrainian girlfriend, and the couple successfully completed their K-1 visa application.

However, Mike has remained non-committal about proposing to Natalie for a second time. Even though she has asked him to return her engagement ring, Mike has declined to make another rushed commitment to their relationship. Viewers are now looking forward to the show’s upcoming episode. It will be interesting to see whether Natalie will apologize for her hurtful words during her argument with Mike.