Rosemarie Vega is still hopeful about her chances of settling down with the right partner. The 24-year-old reality star has retained the admiration of the “90 Day Fiancé” fan base even after her time on the show ended. Rosemarie starred alongside Big Ed in the fourth season of “Before the 90 Days,” but the couple broke up during the season finale. However, Rosemarie recently gave a positive update about her love life in her latest YouTube video.

Rosemarie is hopeful that she will tie the knot with the right partner

The Filipino reality star recently recorded a short video clip in which she responded to questions from her fans.

One curious “90 Day Fiancé” viewer had inquired about whether Rosemarie planned to get married, and the 24-year-old acknowledged that she would like to settle down in the future. However, Rosemarie added that she would only tie the knot with a partner who would respect her and her family. “90 Day Fiancé” viewers feel that the popular reality star was referring to her failed relationship with Big Ed. During their run on the show, Rosemarie constantly quarreled with her American boyfriend because she felt that he was treating her disrespectfully.

Fans could get new details about Big Ed and Rosemarie’s relationship on '90 Day Bares All'

In one infamous scene, Big Ed angered fans after he told Rosemarie that her breath did not smell pretty. The 54-year-old reality star gifted his girlfriend a toothbrush and some toothpaste for emphasis, but the move made him unpopular with many “90 Day Fiancé” viewers.

On her part, Rosemarie explained that she was suffering from an ulcer condition that affected her oral hygiene. The Filipino reality star recently told fans that she had recovered from her ulcers after taking antibiotic medication. Additionally, Rosemarie revealed that she recently purchased a new house, and she thanked fans for their continued support.

Viewers expressed their excitement after learning that Rosemarie is now financially stable. Despite her recent success, fans pointed out that the Filipino reality star has maintained her humble personality. Rosemarie’s loveable character has enabled her to garner more than 600,000 YouTube subscribers, and she has become an Internet influencer. While concluding her recent Q&A session, Rosemarie told fans that she wouldn’t mind making a future appearance on reality television.

The 24-year-old claimed that she had enjoyed entertaining her fans, and viewers are now hopeful that she could appear in a future season of “90 Day Fiancé.” For now, fans can tune in to the latest TLC series titled “90 Day Bares All” to watch some behind the scenes footage from Rosemarie and Big Ed’s relationship. Viewers could get some new information about the events leading up to the couple’s break up. The new “90 Day Bares All” series started streaming on discovery+ this month.