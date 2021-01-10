Mohamed Jbali and Danielle Mullins appear to have reconciled after their nasty divorce. During their separation proceedings in 2017, Danielle tried to have her ex-husband deported from the United States because of his alleged infidelity. The American reality star accused Mohamed of cheating on her with other women, but her attempts to have him extradited failed. In a new TLC spinoff series titled “90 Day Diaries,” Mohamed addressed his dramatic love story with Danielle.

Mohamed claims that he has apologized to Danielle over their nasty divorce

According to ET, the Tunisian reality star revealed that he has been in texting his American ex-wife ever since the coronavirus pandemic started in the United States.

Mohamed claims that he has apologized to Danielle for his actions during their failed marriage. In his self-recorded video on “90 Day Diaries,” Mohamed explains that his rocky relationship with Danielle has taught him to be more careful when choosing his next partner. Fans have now speculated that Mohamed could appear on a future season of ‘90 Day Fiancé” to share details about his love life. While some viewers are hopeful that the 32-year-old reality star will reunite with Danielle.

Danielle has insisted that she won’t rekindle her romantic relationship with Mohamed

During a past interview, Danielle declared that she had moved on from the Tunisian reality star. However, she acknowledged that Mohamed had reached out to her in February last year, and they have had a good friendship ever since.

Danielle has also expressed her disappointment at how TLC portrayed her relationship with Mohamed during their run on “90 Day Fiancé.” In one of the most controversial scenes in the show’s history, Mohamed refused to kiss Danielle during their wedding ceremony. The 32-year-old explained that his Muslim religion did not allow him to kiss his bride in public, but his decision humiliated Danielle since she had invited her family members.

Nevertheless, the 47-year-old reality star appears to have moved on from the incident, and she has maintained that she wouldn’t mind meeting Mohamed in person if he visits Ohio. The Tunisian reality star has been working as a truck driver for the past year. While Mohamed has admitted that he sometimes feels lonely during his trips, he has told fans that he is happy to be earning a living and traveling all over the United States to deliver essential goods during a pandemic.

In a past Instagram post, Mohamed also admitted that he nearly became homeless before securing his current truck-driving job. “90 Day Fiancé” viewers are happy to learn that Mohamed and Danielle have reconciled their earlier differences. While the two reality stars are now on good terms, it remains unlikely that they will revive their ill-fated love story.