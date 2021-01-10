Tania Maduro and Syngin Colchester could be looking to take the next step in their relationship. The two reality stars appeared on the fifth season of “90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After” last year, and fans were skeptical about their future because of their constant arguments. However, during the season-ending Tell All episodes, Tania and Syngin claimed that they would seek professional counseling in an attempt to save their marriage. After seeing Tania’s latest Instagram post, some fans have speculated that she could pregnant with Syngin’s baby.

Tania’s latest Instagram post has sparked rumors that she could be pregnant

In her Instagram picture, Tania posed in her car and explained to her followers that she loves listening to classical music while driving. However, some hawkeyed “90 Day Fiancé” viewers noticed a baby car seat in the back of Tania’s automobile. Fans feel that Tania could already be pregnant and that she is now making plans for her new life as a mother. However, a section of viewers has expressed their skepticism over Tania’s pregnancy rumors. They feel that Tania might have placed the car seat in her vehicle because she has a young nephew in her family. Some fans have also argued that Syngin and Tania should first work through their marital problems before they start a family together.

Syngin and Tania may possibly make a permanent move to the United States

During their run on “90 Day Fiancé,” Tania constantly complained about her boyfriend’s attitude in their relationship. The American reality star accused Syngin of being an alcoholic, and she criticized his reluctance to secure a stable job. On his part, Syngin declared that he did not have a drinking problem.

His friends and family also supported him by claiming that Tania was too controlling. Nevertheless, it appears that Syngin and his American girlfriend could finally be on the same page. Some media reports have recently suggested that the couple is in the final stages of their visa application process.

Syngin had previously declared that he wouldn’t leave his country to start a new life with Tania in the United States.

Some fans had supported his decision because Tania had abandoned him in her hometown and traveled to Costa Rica during their first run on “90 Day Fiancé.” However, it seems that Syngin is now ready to settle down with Tania and start a family with her. The South African reality star has frequently claimed that he is not ready to have a child with his American partner, but that could all change in the coming months. Viewers are looking forward to seeing whether Syngin and Tania will address their recent pregnancy rumors. If the couple confirms the news, fans wouldn’t mind seeing them share their parenthood journey on a future season of “90 Day Fiancé.”