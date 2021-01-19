Andrei Castravet and Elizabeth Potthast could soon make another addition to their young family. Fans had their last interaction with the two reality stars during the fifth season of “90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After.” Despite the couple’s frequent disputes on the show, they still managed to hold a second wedding in Andrei’s home country of Moldova. Over the past few months, Elizabeth and her husband have kept fans updated about their daily lives through their social media platforms. However, the American reality star has aroused suspicions that she could be expecting her second child after fans noted her strange Instagram activity.

Fans feel that Elizabeth could be expecting her second child

“90 Day Fiancé” viewers have been reacting to Elizabeth’s cryptic message on her Instagram bio. Some hawkeyed fans have observed that the 33-year-old recently added a pregnant lady emoji to her Instagram profile. A section of viewers has concluded that the American reality star could be expecting her second child with Andrei. The couple’s first baby, Eleanor, was born on January 23rd, 2019, and they might add another member to their young family.

Elizabeth’s Only Fans pictures recently leaked online

Elizabeth is yet to comment on the ongoing rumors about her potential pregnancy. The American reality star is still reeling from the recent backlash she received from fans after her Only Fans account pictures leaked online.

Elizabeth charges her fans $20.99 per month to give them access to the private social media account, but some of her fans have complained about her pictures' quality. Nevertheless, Elizabeth and Andrei have remained unapologetic about the content they share on their Only Fans account. The two reality stars appear to have strengthened their bond despite having a controversial run on “Happily Ever After” last year.

During their run on the show, Elizabeth and her husband held their second wedding in Moldova, but fans were treated to some constant drama since Andrei did not get along with his wife’s family. The Moldovan reality star also had to come clean about the real reason he fled from his home country. Andrei admitted that he had worked as a police officer in Moldova, but he had left after receiving threats to his life from some of his corrupt colleagues.

The 34-year-old eventually got along with his wife’s family during the final episodes of “90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After.” Viewers were relieved when Elizabeth’s father offered his son-in-law a job at his real estate company. Now that Andrei and his wife appear to have resolved their differences, fans are looking forward to watching them on a future season of “90 Day Fiancé.” The couple may also have to address the rumors about Elizabeth’s alleged pregnancy.