Jihoon Lee has surprised fans with his new makeover. The Korean reality star has kept a low profile ever since he broke up with Deavan Clegg immediately after the second season of “ The Other Way” ended. Over the past few months, Jihoon and Deavan have exchanged bitter accusations on social media, and they could be on the verge of a nasty custody fight over their son, Taeyang. While “90 Day Fiancé” viewers are looking forward to the estranged couple’s legal battle, they have expressed their surprise after Jihoon posted pictures of his new look on Instagram.

Jihoon’s latest Instagram post has stunned fans

The Korean reality star stunned fans after he shared some impressive pictures while he was on a night out with his friends. Jihoon’s short black hair was neatly combed, and his stylish black turtleneck sweater gave him an elegant appearance. To caption the Instagram post, Jihoon told fans that he had drank wine with his friends for the first time in more than half a year. Many viewers pointed out that Jihoon looked unrecognizable in the picture. Some fans hawkeyed fans also observed that the former “90 Day Fiancé” star was not wearing a wedding ring. Even though Jihoon may have given up on his marriage to Deavan, he is still determined to win the upcoming custody battle against his ex-wife.

Fans have criticized Deavan for failing to reach a custody agreement with Jihoon

For the past few weeks, Jihoon has been urging fans to donate to his Go Fund Me online account as he seeks to raise the required legal fees for his court case. So far, “90 Day Fiancé” viewers have donated close to $7,500 to Jihoon’s account. The 30-year-old is seeking to raise $50,000 in the next few weeks so that he can afford a competent legal team.

In addition to winning back his son, Jihoon will be looking to prove his innocence after his ex-wife accused him of child abuse.

Last year, Deavan alleged that Jihoon had abused her daughter, Drascilla, during their stay in Korea. Even though she is yet to provide any evidence to back her assertions, the American reality star has stood by her allegations.

In a recent YouTube video she produced with her current boyfriend, Christopher Park, Deavan implied that she had been in an abusive marriage. Additionally, the 24-year-old has told fans that her new man is a better father to her two children compared to Jihoon. However, fans have criticized Deavan for failing to reach a custody agreement with her ex-partner before moving on to Park. Nevertheless, “90 Day Fiancé” viewers are happy to see that Jihoon is enjoying his life despite the recent challenges in his love life. Fans can follow the Korean reality star on social media to get updates about his online fundraising efforts.