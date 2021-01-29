Jovi Dufren and Yara Zara have had the “90 Day Fiancé” fan base buzzing due to their intriguing relationship. The couple has been starring in the ongoing eighth season of the show, but they have rarely gotten along due to their different characters. Yara has described herself as a fun-loving girl who loves rich men, while Jovi has a more reserved personality. However, the two reality stars will have to find some common ground in the upcoming episodes since they are expecting a baby together.

Yara told producers that she had not planned to conceive a baby with Jovi

“90 Day Fiancé” viewers have been reacting to Yara’s positive pregnancy test during last Sunday’s episode.

The Ukrainian reality star shared the exciting news with TLC producers, but she admitted that she had not planned to have a baby. Yara went on to call her best friend in Ukraine to inform her about the news. During their phone conversation, Yara claimed that she was not ready to have a baby with Jovi. The 25-year-old reality star added that she had intended to work and enjoy her time during her stay in the United States.

Fans hope that Jovi and Yara will take responsibility for their actions

Many fans have ridiculed Yara for admitting that she had not planned to have a baby. Some “90 Day Fiancé” viewers feel that the Ukrainian reality star did not take any measures to prevent the pregnancy. Additionally, Yara had suffered a miscarriage before she traveled to the United States to live with Jovi.

The fans have argued that the couple should take responsibility for their actions in the upcoming episodes of “90 Day Fiancé.” On her part, Yara told producers that she did not know how Jovi would react once he found out about the pregnancy. The two reality stars had parted on bad terms during an earlier episode of the show and the news about the pregnancy could put further strain on their relationship.

Over the past few weeks, Jovi has expressed his displeasure over Yara’s attitude towards him. The Ukrainian reality star has consistently mocked Jovi’s home city of New Orleans, and she has claimed that she does not trust Jovi, and she doesn’t want to start a family with him. After learning about her pregnancy, the 25-year-old will now have to reconsider her aggressive behavior towards her boyfriend.

Viewers are looking forward to next Sunday’s episode to watch how Jovi will react once he finds out about Yara’s pregnancy. The American reality star might have to put aside his unhappiness with Yara and focus on taking care of her for the next nine months. The upcoming episode will shed light on Jovi and Yara’s future on the “90 Day Fiancé” franchise. Stay tuned for more news and updates.