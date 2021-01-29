“90 Day Fiancé” viewers finally have some concrete details about Big Ed’s latest project. Over the past few months, fans had speculated that the American reality star would feature on a new TLC spinoff series. The reality network recently announced that episodes of its new show titled, “90 Day: The Single Life” will be available on discovery+ next month. Fans will follow some former cast members as they try to reestablish their love lives. In a recent interview, Big Ed teased that fans would learn about his new girlfriend on the show.

Big Ed will reveal his new girlfriend on '90 Day: The Single Life'

The American reality star told Us Weekly that he is in a new relationship. Even though Big Ed did not reveal the identity of his girlfriend, he promised that his storyline on "The Single Life" will be exciting. The 55-year-old disclosed that he had hired a relationship coach during the show to help him find a new partner. Big Ed decided to seek professional help because he had been catfished more than 15 times before he met his current ex-girlfriend, Rosemarie Vega.

Fans are hopeful that Rosemarie will also share details about her relationship status

Rosemarie and Big Ed dated on the fourth season of “90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days,” but they broke up before the show’s finale.

Rosemarie called off her relationship with Big Ed because she felt that he had been disrespected her throughout the show. On his part, Big Ed has admitted that he did not adapt to Rosemarie’s culture, but he has maintained that he has no regrets over how their relationship ended. However, the 55-year-old has vowed that fans will see a different side to his personality once episodes of “The Single Life” begin streaming on discovery+.

Fans have had mixed reactions to Big Ed’s latest involvement in the “90 Day Fiancé” franchise. A section of fans is eager to catch up with the American reality star and find out the identity of his new girlfriend. However, some “90 Day Fiancé” viewers feel that Big Ed has not learned from his previous failed relationship with Rosemarie. The fans have also argued that the Filipino reality star should also feature on “The Single Life.” It will be interesting to see whether TLC will allow Rosemarie to participate in the new show.

In the meantime, “90 Day Fiancé” viewers can follow Big Ed on social media to get find out more about his alleged girlfriend. The 55-year-old reality star often posts a lot of content on his social media pages, and he could introduce his followers to his companion once “The Single Life” makes its debut. Let us know what you think about Big Ed's appearance on the new show, put your comments in the comments section. Stay tuned for more news and update.