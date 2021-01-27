Annie Suwan and David Toborowsky could be the most fun-loving couple to ever star on “90 Day Fiancé.” The two reality stars have continued to entertain fans on social media even after concluding their time on the show. However, fans recently got to see a different side to Annie and David during the final months of 2020. In November, David announced that his daughter had contracted the coronavirus, and his father, Murray Toborowsky, died one month later. In her latest Instagram post, Annie opened up about the challenges she faced with her husband last year.

Annie recently revealed that she had contracted the coronavirus

The 28-year-old told fans that her grandfather passed away in 2020. Fans were additionally shocked after Annie revealed that she and David had also contracted the coronavirus. Fortunately, the couple managed to recover from the disease without suffering any major complications. While concluding her post, Annie informed fans that she is currently on vacation with her husband in the Dominican Republic to relax after a challenging year. Despite Annie’s recent struggles, she looked jovial as she posed in front of some palm trees while wearing a gorgeous white sundress.

Fans have offered their condolences to Annie and David for losing their loved ones last year

“90 Day Fiancé” viewers have sympathized with Annie after she shared the difficult experiences she went through in 2020.

As they commented on the 28-year-old’s post, many fans expressed their condolences to Annie and David for losing their loved ones last year. A majority of Annie’s Instagram followers agreed that the Thailand reality star and her husband deserved to go on vacation to clear their heads. The two reality stars are among the busiest couples to ever star on the franchise.

They are currently starring on their spinoff cooking show titled “Spice it Up with David and Annie,” in addition to their frequent appearances on Pillow Talk. Over the past few days, fans have been reacting to David and Annie’s recent stint on the new “90 Day Bares All” series.

During their time on the show, the popular couple made some interesting revelations about their sex life.

David shocked fans after he admitted that he had lost three temporary teeth while making love to Annie. The American reality star also confessed that he allows his wife to take the initiative in the bedroom since she is younger than him. On her part, Annie claimed that she was satisfied with her marriage to David. The couple also had funny reactions to some behind the scenes footage from their first run on “90 Day Fiancé.” In one hilarious scene, Annie and her husband shopped at a sex toyshop, which elicited some awkward interactions between them. After learning about Annie and David’s struggles in 2020, viewers have expressed their appreciation for the couple’s positive attitude.