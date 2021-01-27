Loren Brovarnik could make another appearance on the "90 Day Fiancé" franchise. The 32-year-old reality star has continued interacting with the show's fans even though she is no longer a cast member on the program. Loren's honesty and vulnerable personality have made her popular with the "90 Day Fiancé" fans base. The American reality star frequently hosts interactive Q&A sessions with her fans, and she recently hinted that she might be involved in an upcoming reality show.

Fans have expressed their desire to watch Loren on another '90 Day Fiancé' season

The popular reality star was responding to a curious fan who had inquired whether she would appear on another "90 Day Fiancé" season.

Loren declared that she wouldn't mind having another run on the show. She also posed the question to her Instagram followers, and 98% voted in favor of seeing her make a comeback on the reality show. Ever since Loren and Alexei made their debut on the third season of the program, they have featured on several TLC spinoff series. The couple has featured on "90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After," and they cemented their popularity with their hilarious observations on Pillow Talk. While fans are looking forward to Loren and Alexei's comeback, they can catch up with the couple on the "90 Day Diaries" series currently streaming on discovery+.

Loren recently returned to work after her maternity leave ended

In their latest appearance on the new show, Alexei and Loren gave fans an update on their new life.

The couple has been raising their son, Shai, who they welcomed last April, but Loren recently had to return to work after her maternity leave ended. The American reality star currently has a job as an office administrator, and she has been working from home due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Loren shared a video of her first day back at work after her nine-month break.

The 32-year-old revealed that Alexei had helped her set up her workstation and worked at a hospital in Florida.

For the past few weeks, Loren has been trying to juggle her job and responsibilities as a parent. She has admitted that she was nervous during her first day working from home since it was a new experience. The 32-year-old added that the coronavirus pandemic had forced her to cancel her earlier plans to invite her mother to Florida to help take care of Shai.

Nevertheless, Viewers were happy to see that Loren has succeeded in balancing her work life and her responsibilities as a mother. Fans are now looking forward to watching the American reality star appear on a regular-season of "90 Day Fiancé." For now, the show's viewers can follow Loren on Instagram for more updates about her busy life.