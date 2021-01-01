Annie Suwan and David Toborowsky could have a busy schedule in 2021. The popular “90 Day Fiancé” couple is set to appear on several TLC spinoff shows this year. In addition to their cooking show titled, “Spice it Up with David & Annie,” the two reality stars will also participate in TLC’s latest series, “90 Day Bares All.”

David has hinted that he will appear on the upcoming season of Pillow Talk

The 51-year-old reality star had shared a video package of past seasons of Pillow Talk and urged fans to watch the series marathon on TLC. In the comment section of David’s post, one curious “90 Day Fiancé” viewer asked him whether he would star on another season of Pillow Talk.

David responded to the fan by hinting that he would participate in the upcoming season of the show. Annie and David turned into fan favorites during their past run on Pillow Talk because of their hilarious antics and witty observations. However, the couple had some sad moments in the last month of 2020 after David announced that his father, Murray Toborowsky, had passed away.

David's father had passed away in December

The American reality star shared the news with his Instagram followers in early December. A majority of “90 Day Fiancé” viewers shared their condolence messages with David on social media, and they praised Annie for the support she offered her husband. The Thailand reality star often posted heartfelt messages to comfort David as he dealt with the loss of his father.

If the couple appears on Pillow Talk, they could share some more intimate details on how they coped with the incident. While fans will have to wait for TLC to make an official announcement about a new Pillow Talk episode, viewers could watch Annie and David discuss their most controversial moments on the new spinoff series.

In a trailer released to promote the exciting show, David and Annie had reacted to some behind the scenes footage from their first run on the show.

In the funny scene, Annie had some awkward reactions as she shopped in a sex toy store. “90 Day Bares All” will enable fans to watch moments from past seasons of the show that did not air on regular television. The show will begin streaming on discovery+ from 4th January. However, several fans have urged TLC to reconsider its decision to air its programs on the streaming website.

Instead, the Viewers feel that the reality network should continue airing its shows on cable television. Nevertheless, fans are looking forward to watching Annie and David participate in the upcoming shows. Let us know what you think about David, comment in the comments section. Stay tuned for more news and updates on the reality shows.