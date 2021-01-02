Deavan Clegg has had a tough start to 2021. The former “90 Day Fiancé” star will have to brace herself for an intense custody battle after her ex-husband Jihoon Lee confirmed that he is raising funds to file a custody lawsuit in the United States. In addition to her marital troubles, Deavan recently made headlines after pictures from her Only Fans account were leaked online.

Deavan’s Only Fans account pictures were recently leaked on Reddit

The American reality star tried to manage the situation by giving fans free access to her Only Fans account after the initial leak. However, the decision proved to be ill-advised since one viewer went on to expose all of Deavan’s pictures on Reddit.

The fan defended the decision to share the pictures by claiming that Deavan had already allowed her Instagram followers free access to her Only Fans account. In most of the leaked pictures, Deavan was wearing some sexy bikini outfits, but some “90 Day Fiancé” viewers were not impressed with her appearance. A section of fans accused the 23-year-old of using filters and Photoshop to enhance her looks.

Jihoon is looking to raise $50,000 to secure permanent custody of Taeyang

In addition to the embarrassment from her leaked online pictures, Deavan is set to be involved in an international custody battle with Jihoon. The couple parted ways after the end of the second season of “90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way,” but they have been trading accusations over the Internet.

After their break up, Deavan accused Jihoon of mistreating her daughter, Drascilla, during their stay in Korea. The American reality star has also told fans that her estranged husband has refused to sign their divorce papers. However, Jihoon has insisted that he wants to secure full custody rights to his son since he feels that he was unfairly portrayed during his run on “90 Day Fiancé.”

The 30-year-old reality star recently asked fans to help him raise funds for his pending lawsuit against Deavan.

Jihoon has authorized a close associate named Amanda Crosby to operate his Go Fund Me account. The online account is targeting to raise $50,000 to help reunite Jihoon and Taeyang. So far, the Korean reality star has raised over $1000 through the account, and it will be interesting to see whether he will achieve his goal. On her part, Deavan is yet to comment on Jihoon’s legal fundraising efforts.

Instead, the American reality star has been giving fans updates about her relationship with her current boyfriend, Christopher Park. The couple spent the Christmas holiday together, and Park appears to have taken up the father role to Deavan’s two children. “90 Day Fiancé” viewers should follow the couple on social media to get updates about their pending legal battle with Jihoon.