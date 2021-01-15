Afida Turner is a singer who marked a turning point in French television. At the head of a career that has lasted more than 20 years in the media, she is able to rely on a strong reputation linked to her activities as a singer and film actress. As often, she makes the headlines of gossip websites and remains a guest on TV sets to comment on media news or simply deliver her mind on shows like “Touche pas à mon poste” hosted by one of the most famous TV personality in France, Cyril Hanouna. Afida Turner is the wife of Ronnie Turner, the son of world singer Tina Turner and her husband Ike Turner.

Afida Turner has held a prominent place in the entertainment industry. With her outspokenness, she brought an American touch to French television, a distinction that has regularly propelled her into Twitter trends or media headlines. Recently, she announced her candidacy for the French presidential election, a declaration made some time after the celebrity announced that she wanted to meet Emmanuel Macron. This notoriety has followed her to the United States, where she has lived for twenty years and the celebrity does not fail to keep her fans informed of her developments.

Afida Turner leaves the political game

She shared a tweet that went viral, announcing that she was renouncing the 2022 presidential election in France. This January 11th, she has posted : “INFO ALERT: Following the stolen elections of #DonaldTrump I have therefore decided not to present at the presidential : now being disgusted with politics!"

ALERTE INFO : SUITE AUX ÉLECTIONS VOLÉES DE #DonaldTrump J AI DONC DÉCIDÉE DE NE PLUS ME PRÉSENTER À LA PRESiDENTIELLE : ÉTANT DÉSORMAIS DÉGOÛTER DE LA POLITIQUE ! pic.twitter.com/zj2msmy7g6 — Afida Turner (@AfidaTurner) January 11, 2021

This information follows the riots which took place on January 6th where Trump supporters invaded the Capitol.

During weeks, Donald Trump shared unproven claims of electoral frauds in the 2020 presidential election. To support Trump, rioters entered the Capitol during the joint session of Congress certifying the election of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris, temporarily disrupting official proceedings.

Afida Turner had officially applied for president back in June 2020, in the midst of a Coronavirus epidemic.Following the events after the death of George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement, she wanted to help French society by joining the fight for Yellow Vests (Gilets Jaunes).

‘The very popular’ Afida Turner

If you add up her Twitter, Facebook and Instagram account she has a community of 2 million people all around the world. For a personality who was famous more than twenty years ago, it is almost an achievement.

After a busy return to Europe and a series of interviews, notably on the German television channel RTL, and a viral video watched more than 5 million times shared by a French gossip media, Afida Turner returned to the United States.