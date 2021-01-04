Jenny Slatten and Sumit are still together despite their recent controversial run on the second season of “90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.” The couple had to shelve their wedding plans during the show’s season finale after Sumit’s mother threatened to commit suicide if they got married. Despite their uncertain future, Sumit and Jenny are still determined to be together. The two reality stars are still living in India, and they recently had a funny moment during their New Year celebrations. It is important to note that Sumit's parents gave him an ultimatum to choose between Jenny and them. The former reality star's latest video suggests he might have chosen love over parents.

Fans have been reacting to Jenny’s funny dance video

Sumit recently shared a video of Jenny showing off her impressive dance moves on New Year’s Eve. In the hilarious video, the American reality star imitates various Bollywood dance moves. Sumit captioned the video by writing that Jenny had enjoyed the New Year’s celebrations in India. Viewers were impressed with the 62-year-old’s dance moves, with one fan commenting that still looked trim and fit despite her age. Another fan joked that Jenny had the “moves like Jagger.” A majority of “90 Day Fiancé” viewers are happy to see that Sumit and Jenny are still together. However, the couple’s prospects remain uncertain after the recent wild conclusion to their time on “The Other Way.”

Sumit’s fight with parents

During the show, Sumit’s parents, Sahna and Anil insisted that they wouldn’t allow their son to tie the knot with Jenny.

They accused the American reality star of lying about her intentions with Sumit when she first visited India in 2013. Sumit’s father claimed that Jenny had posed a tourist during the trip, and she ended up staying in their home for several weeks before they discovered that she had a romantic relationship with their son. “90 Day Fiancé” viewers are still in the dark over Sumit and Jenny’s future since TLC did not air its traditional Tell All episodes.

However, fans could get more details about the couple’s relationship in the upcoming “90 Day Bares All” spinoff series.

In a past interview, the show’s host, Shaun Robinson revealed that fans would learn some shocking details about Jenny and Sumit’s storyline. Shaun claimed that viewers will watch some behind the scenes footage of the couple’s time on the show that did not air on regular television.

Additionally, Tell All host teased that Jenny’s relationship with Sumit’s parents was worse than what fans had watched on TV. The new season of “90 Day Bares All” will start streaming on discovery+ from 4th January. Some fans have speculated that Jenny and her 32-year-old boyfriend eventually move to the United States and tie the knot because of their broken relationship with Sumit’s parents. For now, the two reality stars appear to be enjoying each other’s company in India.