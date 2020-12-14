Jihoon Lee and Deavan Clegg could be on course for a vicious custody battle. The couple’s marriage unraveled this year as they starred in the second season of “90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.” Deavan was frequently critical of her husband’s inability to support his family after she moved to Korea. After the show went on a mid-season break in August, Deavan announced that she had filed for divorce from Jihoon. According to InTouch Weekly, while the 30-year-old reality star has kept a low profile after his separation from Deavan, it appears that he could be raising money to fight his American wife over the permanent custody of their son, Taeyang.

A mysterious fundraising page has been asking fans to contribute to Jihoon’s custody battle

“90 Day Fiancé” viewers have been reacting to a fundraising page that has urged fans to contribute to Jihoon’s cause to secure his son’s custody. A short statement on the mysterious website asks fans to contribute to the Korean reality star’s cause and help him ensure that his rights as a father are fully exercised. It is still unclear whether Jihoon has sanctioned the alleged fundraiser. The former “90 Day Fiancé” star is yet to acknowledge the fundraising initiative on his Instagram account. However, in a previous post, Jihoon had declared that he would fight to be reunited with his son.

Deavan has accused Jihoon of refusing to sign his divorce papers

On her part, Deavan has accused her ex-partner of ignoring her co-parenting proposals. In a past interview, the American reality star claimed that she had reached out to Jihoon, but he had refused to sign his divorce papers. Deavan has also accused the Korean reality stars of using his friends in the United States to harass her.

Even though the recent fundraising page may not be directly related to Jihoon, the 30-year-old could have used his representatives to set it up and raise money for his intended custody battle.

Fans have had mixed reactions to Jihoon and Deavan’s relationship drama. A section of fans has supported Deavan’s decision to move on from her husband and get into a relationship with Christopher Park, an actor based in Los Angeles.

However, several “90 Day Fiancé” viewers feel that Deavan should have finalized her divorce from Jihoon before dating another man. The fans have criticized the American reality star for allowing Park to act as a father figure in her children’s lives even though she has not settled her custody case with Jihoon. Additionally, many viewers are still waiting for Deavan to provide evidence to back her claims about Jihoon’s abusive behavior during their marriage. After the 24-year-old made the accusations, TLC banned the couple from participating in its “90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way” Tell All episodes. It will be interesting to see whether Jihoon acknowledges his alleged fundraising efforts.