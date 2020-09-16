Larissa dos Santos could soon make a permanent move into the porn industry. The 34-year-old reality star is currently starring in the fifth season of “90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After.” During the season, fans have followed Larissa’s journey as she tries to secure permanent residency in the United States. After receiving her work permit at the beginning of the year, Larissa promised fans that she would start an Only Fans account. The Brazilian reality star has been uploading adult content to her new social media platform, and a video has been circulating over the Internet showing Larissa exposing her body.

Larissa stunned fans

In the controversial video, Larissa poses in front of a mirror and massages her breasts. The “90 Day Fiancé” star dances seductively for her fans, and she looks stunning in a white bikini. Larissa may have posted the video to her Only Fans account before it leaked online. “90 Day Fiancé” viewers have left stunned with the video. Notably, in the past, Larissa had toyed with the idea of shooting an adult sex film. However, from her latest video, it appears that she is doing everything to garner followers for her Only Fans account.

Eric paid for Larissa’s boob job operation

During a recent interview, Larissa revealed that she had borrowed $30,000 from her boyfriend to pay for a breast enlargement procedure.

However, Larissa paid back the money after one year, and she additionally underwent cosmetic surgery to enhance her butt. Larissa showed off the results of her cosmetic procedures during last Sunday’s episode of “90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After.” The controversial television personality claimed that she was happy with the results of her operations, but she added that her ex-husband, Colt Johnson would not be pleased.

Colt and Larissa are currently on bad terms due to Larissa’s alleged interference in Colt’s relationship with Jess. Colt has accused his ex-wife of turning Jess against him, which led to their break up. On her part, Larissa has claimed that she only offered to help Jess after she asked for advice on how to deal with Colt’s infidelity.

The American reality star recently took a page out of Larissa’s book by starting an Only Fans account. Colt posted some seminude pictures of himself on his new platform, but Larissa made fun of him by claiming that he was traumatizing his fans. The two reality stars could clash during the upcoming Tell All episodes. However, Larissa has insisted that she has no regrets over her failed marriage with Colt. Instead, she appears keen to promote her Only Fans account, and fans have speculated that she may venture into the adult film industry. Stay tuned for more "90 Day Fiance" update.