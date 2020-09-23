Larissa Dos Santos may be in big trouble. The “90 Day Fiancé” star recently made headlines after she revealed that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers had arrested her in Las Vegas. Larissa has been living with Eric, her American boyfriend, and the couple was getting ready to move to Colorado. Instead, Larissa faced her latest arrest in the United States, and some reports have emerged claiming that the Brazilian reality star could be deported.

Larissa will have to attend a deportation hearing following her arrest

According to a report by TMZ, ICE placed Larissa in removal proceedings after they arrested her in Las Vegas.

The television personality was released on a PR Bond after her arrest, which means that she did not post any bail money, but promised to appear in court for her future deportation court hearing. Larissa’s stay in the United States is now in doubt, and she could face immediate deportation if an immigration court determines that she has been living in America illegally. During her current run on “90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After,” Larissa blamed her frequent immigration woes on her ex-husband, Colt Johnson.

Larissa had earlier blamed Colt for her immigration woes

Colt and Larissa tied the knot in a previous season of “90 Day Fiancé.” Larissa had been living in the United States on her K-1 visa, and her marriage to Colt ensured that the visa did not expire after 90 days.

However, the couple had a rocky relationship, and after their divorce, Colt canceled his affidavit of support for Larissa and left her vulnerable to the possibility of deportation. The Brazilian reality star had to live with her best friend for some time to avoid apprehension by immigration officers.

Earlier this year, fans thought that Larissa’s residency problems were over after she announced that she had secured a work permit in the United States.

“90 Day Fiancé” viewers have been following Larissa on her Only Fans account, and she has posted several videos in which she has flaunted her new body.

The 35-year-old reality star has spent more than $70,000 on plastic surgery over the past few months. However, it appears that she will have to raise some money to find a competent lawyer since her immigration status is yet to be resolved. “90 Day Fiancé” fans had mixed reactions to Larissa’s recent arrest. Some fans felt that the Brazilian reality star was carrying out a publicity stunt, while others offered their support for the controversial television personality. Viewers are now looking forward to the upcoming “90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After” Tell All episodes to find out whether Larissa will address her recent arrest. Going by her past statement, Larissa is likely to blame Colt for her recent run-in with the law.