Rosemarie Vega’s life has changed since she appeared in the fourth season of “Before the 90 Days.” When the season began, Rosemarie was a shy and nervous girl. However, the 23-year-old has transformed her personality as the season has progressed, and she courageously broke up with her boyfriend Big Ed. After her time on “90 Day Fiancé” ended, Rosemarie continued engaging with her fans on Instagram. In her latest post, the popular television personality shocked fans after she debuted a new look.

Rosemarie looks incredible in her latest hairstyle

The Filipino reality star stunned her followers after she posted some incredible pictures of herself sporting a new hairstyle.

Rosemarie looked incredible with her long red hair up in a bun. She was wearing a beautiful grey dress, and its long slit exposed her sexy legs. The popular reality star completed the look with an elegant silver necklace. Rosemarie’s new look impressed many fans, and her picture received more than 60,000 likes in less than 24 hours. A majority of Rosemarie’s Instagram followers posted positive comments after she shared her beautiful pictures. Ever since she broke up with Big Ed, the 23-year-old has transformed herself into a self-made woman.

Fans speculate that Rosemarie could have a new beau

During the couple’s run on “90 Day Fiancé,” fans accused Big Ed of disrespecting his Filipino girlfriend.

Big Ed claimed that he did not trust Rosemarie, and at one point, he asked her to take an STD test because he did not trust her. The American reality star continued his disrespectful attitude towards Rosemarie when he bought her a toothbrush and some mouthwash and told her that her breath did not smell pretty.

Viewers urged Rosemarie to stand up for herself and break up with her arrogant boyfriend. The 23-year-old reality star heeded the fan’s advice, and she ended her relationship with Big Ed when the season ended.

While Rosemarie has not shared an update about her personal life, fans have speculated that she could be dating one of her former “90 Day Fiancé” castmates.

During the Tell All episodes for “90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days,” fans learned that Rosemarie was bisexual. The Filipino reality star admitted that she had dated a woman after breaking up with Big Ed. Ever since they learned about Rosemarie’s sexuality; a section of fans has claimed that Stephanie Matto and Rosemarie have been secretly dating. Stephanie appeared on “90 Day Fiancé” alongside her girlfriend at the time, Erika Owens. The two were the first same-sex couple to appear on the popular reality show, but they broke up at the end of the season. Fans now suspect that Stephanie and Rosemarie could be secretly hooking up. The two reality stars have exchanged some flirtatious messages on Instagram, and it will be interesting to see whether they confirm their dating rumors.

Meanwhile, according to ET, in the latest episode of “90 Day Fiancé,” Larissa broke up with Colt.