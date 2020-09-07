The mid-season finale of “90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way” aired on August 31, and viewers have been reacting to the latest twist in Jenny and Sumit’s relationship. Fans learned that Jenny had already had an earlier interaction with her boyfriend’s parents, and she had lied about their romantic relationship. The American reality star pretended to be a tourist when she first visited India, in 2013, and some fans criticized her for deceiving Sumit’s parents. However, Jenny recently posted a message, on Instagram, defending her actions.

Jenny claims she was powerless when she lied to Sumit’s parents

In her latest Instagram story, Jenny asked fans to stop overreacting to her relationship with Sumit’s parents.

The American reality star dedicated a message to “90 Day Fiancé” viewers, claiming that they should not judge her over her decision to lie to Sumit’s family because she felt powerless at the time. Jenny said she had received many negative remarks after fans found out about her tainted past. However, she urged “90 Day Fiancé” viewers to tone down their criticism. Despite her appeals, some fans feel that Jenny should take responsibility for her actions.

Sumit could break up with Jenny

During the midseason finale, Sumit’s father, Anil, revealed that he had invited Jenny into his home because she lied, saying that she was Sumit’s Facebook friend. The American reality star claimed that she would only stay with Sumit’s family for two weeks, but she extended her stay by four months.

Anil has accused Jenny of forging a close relationship with his wife, which helped the 62-year-old reality star conceal her romantic feelings for Sumit. However, Anil eventually learned that Sumit and Jenny were sleeping together, and he was shocked by Jenny’s hypocrisy.

Sumit’s family has insisted that they will not approve any marriage plans between their son and Jenny.

It will be interesting to see how Sumit handles the looming conflict between his parents and Jenny. In a recently released video clip promoting the return of “90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way” in October, Jenny asks Sumit to cut ties with his parents. However, the Indian reality star declares that he would never consider giving up on his family.

Fans have now speculated that Sumit and Jenny could break up when the season resumes. After Sumit’s parents revealed their previous interaction with Jenny, the American reality star has become less popular among “90 Day Fiancé” fans. Earlier in the season, Sumit ended his arranged marriage after he initiated divorce proceedings against his wife. While the 32-year-old reality star has insisted that he loves Jenny, many viewers now feel that the couple will not tie the knot this season. Meanwhile, according to ET, in the upcoming episode of “90 Day Fiancé,” Andrei will reveal why he was forced out of Moldova.